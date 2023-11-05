https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/syria-calls-on-international-community-iaea-to-uncover-israeli-nuclear-program-1114747273.html
Syria Calls on International Community, IAEA to Uncover Israeli Nuclear Program
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amichai Eliyahu, who said that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip was "one of the possible options" in the conflict. "Syria calls on the international community and the IAEA to take all measures and take responsibility for the disclosure of Israel's nuclear program," the ministry said in a statement, published by Syrian state news agency SANA. Eliyahu's allegations confirm that Israel concealed the fact that it had nuclear weapons, the ministry said. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.
