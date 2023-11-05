https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/israel-or-palestine-who-comes-first-1114740790.html

Israel or Palestine: Who Comes First?

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, killing hundreds and taking dozens of hostages. Tel Aviv responded with airstrikes and a full blockade of Gaza, home to over two million people. On October 27, Israel initiated a large-scale ground incursion to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.

In the years following its creation, Israel engaged in multiple wars, leading to its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, contrary to a 1947 UN resolution.Hamas, a Sunni Islamist political and military organization governing the Gaza Strip of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, was formed in 1987 during the First Intifada, opposing Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.Although Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, it still maintains control over East Jerusalem and much of the West Bank, located west of the River Jordan.Israel established Jewish settlements throughout the region, despite criticism by the UN Security Council as a "flagrant violation of international law."Gaza is now under Hamas’ administration, subject to severe movement restrictions imposed by Israel. Notably, Hamas, which hasn't held elections since 2006, is designated as a terrorist organization by the US, UK, and EU due to its armed resistance against Israel.In the wake of the recent deadly conflict, claiming 1,400 lives in Israel and over 9,000 in Gaza, with looming regional concerns about Iran or the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fight, the global community is sharply divided between supporters of Israel and Palestine, and those dedicated to safeguarding civilian lives.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more:

