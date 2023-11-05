International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/trump-says-hungarys-viktor-orban-one-of-strongest-leaders-he-knows-1114731570.html
Trump Says Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘One of Strongest’ Leaders He Knows
Trump Says Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘One of Strongest’ Leaders He Knows
Former US President Donald Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.
2023-11-05T03:17+0000
2023-11-05T03:17+0000
world
donald trump
viktor orban
joe biden
hungary
ukraine
russia
florida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001463_0:120:3072:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_33b881db49be9a566608aca5bfa30ded.jpg
Trump made the comments while speaking at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.Trump added that Orban knows well what is needed to bring peace as he has the "privilege to border with Ukraine and Russia." Trump also pointed out Orban’s recent interview, in which the Hungarian prime minister suggested that US President Joe Biden should be replaced by Trump in order to stop the world blowing up.Orban has also been critical of the EU's role in funding the Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/eu-cannot-accept-ukraines-defeat-on-battlefield---orban-1114522703.html
hungary
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092001463_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_553864566d93935fee3652f50b6f7013.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
freedom summit, trump praises orban, viktor orban and trump
freedom summit, trump praises orban, viktor orban and trump

Trump Says Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘One of Strongest’ Leaders He Knows

03:17 GMT 05.11.2023
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIIn this file photo taken on May 13, 2019 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
In this file photo taken on May 13, 2019 Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens while US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is one of the strongest heads of states he knows.
Trump made the comments while speaking at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.

"One of the strongest of all is Viktor Orban and Viktor Orban, you know, that of Hungary," Trump said.

Trump added that Orban knows well what is needed to bring peace as he has the "privilege to border with Ukraine and Russia." Trump also pointed out Orban’s recent interview, in which the Hungarian prime minister suggested that US President Joe Biden should be replaced by Trump in order to stop the world blowing up.
Load ammunition - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Orban: EU Not Dare to Admit Ukraine Cannot Win on Battlefield
27 October, 08:41 GMT
Orban has also been critical of the EU's role in funding the Kiev regime.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала