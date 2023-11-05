https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/trump-says-hungarys-viktor-orban-one-of-strongest-leaders-he-knows-1114731570.html

Trump Says Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘One of Strongest’ Leaders He Knows

Former US President Donald Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.

Trump made the comments while speaking at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.Trump added that Orban knows well what is needed to bring peace as he has the "privilege to border with Ukraine and Russia." Trump also pointed out Orban’s recent interview, in which the Hungarian prime minister suggested that US President Joe Biden should be replaced by Trump in order to stop the world blowing up.Orban has also been critical of the EU's role in funding the Kiev regime.

