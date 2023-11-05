https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/trump-says-hungarys-viktor-orban-one-of-strongest-leaders-he-knows-1114731570.html
Trump Says Hungary’s Viktor Orban ‘One of Strongest’ Leaders He Knows
Former US President Donald Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.
Trump made the comments while speaking at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.Trump added that Orban knows well what is needed to bring peace as he has the "privilege to border with Ukraine and Russia." Trump also pointed out Orban’s recent interview, in which the Hungarian prime minister suggested that US President Joe Biden should be replaced by Trump in order to stop the world blowing up.Orban has also been critical of the EU's role in funding the Kiev regime.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is one of the strongest heads of states he knows.
Trump made the comments while speaking at the Republican Party's annual Freedom summit in Florida.
"One of the strongest of all is Viktor Orban and Viktor Orban, you know, that of Hungary," Trump said.
Trump added that Orban knows well what is needed to bring peace as he has the "privilege to border with Ukraine and Russia." Trump also pointed out Orban’s recent interview, in which the Hungarian prime minister suggested that US President Joe Biden should be replaced by Trump in order to stop the world blowing up.
Orban has also been critical of the EU's role in funding the Kiev regime.