Orban: EU Not Dare to Admit Ukraine Cannot Win on Battlefield
Ukraine will not be able to win on the battlefield, all military experts are already talking about this, but only politicians do not dare to admit it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
At the beginning of the conflict, the victory for Kiev seemed like a realistic scenario, but now it is absolutely obvious that this will not work out and the Ukrainians will not win at the front, the prime minister said. Orban further suggested that the current leadership of the European Union should be replaced, as it is not able to cope with crisis situations.There are now "not good enough leaders" in Brussels who cannot solve the problems that have arisen in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, the leader said."Maybe in times of peace, when the water is not rough, the wind is not blowing and you can sail on a boat, they are good leaders. But now, during a storm, huge waves, when pirate ships are encountered, we will not be able to prosper with this leadership, that is for sure. Change is needed in Brussels," Orban said.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive attempt early in June, and quickly ran up against solid Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, the Kiev regime lost over 90,000 troops.
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not be able to win on the battlefield, all military experts are already talking about this, but only politicians do not dare to admit it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
At the beginning of the conflict, the victory for Kiev seemed like a realistic scenario, but now it is absolutely obvious that this will not work out and the Ukrainians will not win at the front, the prime minister said.
"This is what all the military experts say and write, but politicians do not dare say that they chose a bad strategy," Orban told a Hungarian radio broadcaster.
Orban further suggested that the current leadership of the European Union should be replaced, as it is not able to cope with crisis situations.
There are now "not good enough leaders" in Brussels who cannot solve the problems that have arisen in connection with the conflict in Ukraine, the leader said.
"Maybe in times of peace, when the water is not rough, the wind is not blowing and you can sail on a boat, they are good leaders. But now, during a storm, huge waves, when pirate ships are encountered, we will not be able to prosper with this leadership, that is for sure. Change is needed in Brussels," Orban said.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive
attempt early in June, and quickly ran up against solid Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, the Kiev regime lost over 90,000 troops.