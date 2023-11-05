https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/unrwa-says-lost-contact-with-most-employees-in-gaza-strip-1114749290.html

UNRWA Says Lost Contact With Most Employees in Gaza Strip

UNRWA Says Lost Contact With Most Employees in Gaza Strip

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Sunday that the agency could not contact most of its staff in the Gaze Strip.

2023-11-05T19:21+0000

2023-11-05T19:21+0000

2023-11-05T19:22+0000

world

united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

the united nations (un)

gaza strip

israel

palestine

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114396483_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71ec6e849798e2bab672a1361c7cb4a2.jpg

Earlier in the day, Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said mobile and internet services in the Gaza Strip were down once again, due to Israel cutting off the main routes. Shortly later, Israel announced that its troops advanced deep into the north of the Palestinian exclave and positioned themselves along the coast. "This is the third communications blackout over the past 10 days. Gazans are completely cut off from their loved ones and the rest of the world," it added.Earlier in the day, the UNRWA posted that as of Saturday, 48 out of 149 UNRWA installations have been damaged since October 7, noting that nearly half of the 1.5 million people displaced in the Gaza Strip are sheltering at UNRWA facilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/live-updates-israeli-army-gains-access-to-hamas-underground-tunnels-in-northern-gaza-strip---idf-1114732197.html

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unrwa, communications blackout in gaza, war in gaza, israel hits un