UNRWA Says Lost Contact With Most Employees in Gaza Strip
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Sunday that the agency could not contact most of its staff in the Gaze Strip.
2023-11-05T19:21+0000
2023-11-05T19:21+0000
2023-11-05T19:22+0000
Earlier in the day, Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said mobile and internet services in the Gaza Strip were down once again, due to Israel cutting off the main routes. Shortly later, Israel announced that its troops advanced deep into the north of the Palestinian exclave and positioned themselves along the coast. "This is the third communications blackout over the past 10 days. Gazans are completely cut off from their loved ones and the rest of the world," it added.Earlier in the day, the UNRWA posted that as of Saturday, 48 out of 149 UNRWA installations have been damaged since October 7, noting that nearly half of the 1.5 million people displaced in the Gaza Strip are sheltering at UNRWA facilities.
19:21 GMT 05.11.2023 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 05.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Sunday that it could not get in touch with most of its members of staff in the Gaza Strip due to a communications blackout.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said mobile and internet services in the Gaza Strip were down once again, due to Israel cutting off the main routes. Shortly later, Israel announced that its troops advanced deep into the north of the Palestinian exclave and positioned themselves along the coast.
"Right now the Gaza Strip is experiencing a communications blackout. UNRWA is not able to get through to the vast majority of our team," the UN mission said on X
"This is the third communications blackout over the past 10 days. Gazans are completely cut off from their loved ones and the rest of the world," it added.
Earlier in the day, the UNRWA posted
that as of Saturday, 48 out of 149 UNRWA installations have been damaged since October 7, noting that nearly half of the 1.5 million people displaced in the Gaza Strip are sheltering at UNRWA facilities.