LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Gains Access to Hamas Underground Tunnels in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF

Israeli Army to Allow Evacuation of Civilians From Northern Gaza to Southern on Sunday

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will open a humanitarian corridor on Sunday to allow the evacuation of Gaza Strip residents from north to south, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday.

"Today, Hamas fired mortar and anti-tank shells towards our forces, who were trying to open the road from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south so that you could protect yourselves … Despite this, the IDF will allow traffic on Salah al-Din Road tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. [08:00-12:00 GMT] For your safety, take advantage of this time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza," Adraee was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

On Saturday, the IDF also allowed the evacuation of Gaza residents from north to south along the Salah al-Din Road from 11:00 to 14:00 GMT.