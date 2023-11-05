International
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Gains Access to Hamas Underground Tunnels in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF

04:49 GMT 05.11.2023
Being updated
On 7 October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and causing casualties in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched a series of retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has been conducting its ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages since 27 October.
On 1 November, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave Gaza as part of a deal announced Wednesday, a US news agency reported, citing US officials.
Over the past week, the IDF has launched several attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, reportedly killing more than 680 people.
The escalation of the conflict, which has left some 1,400 dead in Israel and more than 9,000 in Gaza, has raised the risk of a wider regional conflict because of fears that neighboring countries could enter the fray.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:02 GMT 05.11.2023
Israeli Army to Allow Evacuation of Civilians From Northern Gaza to Southern on Sunday
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will open a humanitarian corridor on Sunday to allow the evacuation of Gaza Strip residents from north to south, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday.
"Today, Hamas fired mortar and anti-tank shells towards our forces, who were trying to open the road from the north of the Gaza Strip to its south so that you could protect yourselves … Despite this, the IDF will allow traffic on Salah al-Din Road tomorrow between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. [08:00-12:00 GMT] For your safety, take advantage of this time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza," Adraee was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.
On Saturday, the IDF also allowed the evacuation of Gaza residents from north to south along the Salah al-Din Road from 11:00 to 14:00 GMT.
04:49 GMT 05.11.2023
German Economy Minister Calls for Elimination of Hamas Movement
German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday that Palestinian Hamas movement's attack on Israel was a declaration of war on the "civilized world" and the movement itself must be destroyed.
"Basically, Hamas must be destroyed because it destroyed the peace process in the Middle East," Habeck was quoted as saying by Welt.
Habeck noted that Palestinians have the right to create their own state, therefore the creation of two states is the correct political solution to the conflict. However, such a decision is not in the interests of Hamas, the minister added.
"They [Hamas] are not fighting for the Palestinian people to have their own state. They are fighting for a war. They want to start a war and destroy Israel, which, of course, will not happen, but it will bring unbearable suffering to their own population," Habeck said.
Hamas is trying to mislead others by presenting its actions as a "political proposal," the minister added.
"This is not a political proposal, it is a declaration of war on the civilized world," he said.
04:49 GMT 05.11.2023
Israeli Army Gains Access to Hamas Underground Tunnels in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF
