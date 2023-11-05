LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Gains Access to Hamas Underground Tunnels in Northern Gaza Strip - IDF

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has been conducting its ground operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages since 27 October.
On 1 November, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave Gaza as part of a deal announced Wednesday, a US news agency reported, citing US officials.
Over the past week, the IDF has launched several attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp, reportedly killing more than 680 people.
The escalation of the conflict, which has left some 1,400 dead in Israel and more than 9,000 in Gaza, has raised the risk of a wider regional conflict because of fears that neighboring countries could enter the fray.
