International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-europe-growing-weary-of-ukraine-issue-1114741081.html
US, Europe 'Growing Weary of Ukraine Issue'
US, Europe 'Growing Weary of Ukraine Issue'
The United States cannot support Ukraine endlessly because it has its own problems and, like European countries, is getting increasingly tired of the Ukrainian issue and financial burden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2023-11-05T12:37+0000
2023-11-05T12:37+0000
world
ukraine
dmitry peskov
kiev
kremlin
us
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101927347_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1620633c34f080ab9d582344216c648.jpg
On Saturday, NBC News reported that US and European officials were expressing doubts about Ukraine's ability to break what they call a “stalemate” on the battlefield, and they were urging Ukraine to resort to peaceful negotiations. The Kremlin's spokesman specified that he meant the "financial feeding of the Ukrainian regime and the provision of it with ammunition and weapons." Western countries understand that some of the money allocated to Kiev is being plundered, which requires an explanation to the electorate, Peskov said. “They realize that a certain part of the money they give to Ukraine is being simply plundered… And of course, they have to explain to their voters somehow why there is no proper mechanism for monitoring the spending of funds... And that is why such materials appear. And what else can they do?” Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ukraine-drags-europe-into-depression--1114683700.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101927347_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87aef17c6338c974e1c912975c8d7734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine issue, european countries, united states cannot support ukraine
ukraine issue, european countries, united states cannot support ukraine

US, Europe 'Growing Weary of Ukraine Issue'

12:37 GMT 05.11.2023
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARDFlags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the European Council headquarters in Brussels.
Flags of the European Union and Ukraine outside the European Council headquarters in Brussels. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
© KENZO TRIBOUILLARD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United States cannot support Ukraine endlessly because it has its own problems and, like European countries, is getting increasingly tired of the Ukrainian issue and financial burden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On Saturday, NBC News reported that US and European officials were expressing doubts about Ukraine's ability to break what they call a “stalemate” on the battlefield, and they were urging Ukraine to resort to peaceful negotiations.

“In both the US and Europe, there is growing fatigue with the Ukrainian issue as such, with the Kiev regime and with the burden they have placed on their shoulders,” Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin's spokesman specified that he meant the "financial feeding of the Ukrainian regime and the provision of it with ammunition and weapons."
“Even the most economically powerful countries, such as the US, cannot do this indefinitely and they have enough problems of their own .... and at some point it all becomes too much of a burden for them to bear,” Peskov said.
Depression - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
World
Ukraine Drags Europe Into 'Depression'
3 November, 09:57 GMT
Western countries understand that some of the money allocated to Kiev is being plundered, which requires an explanation to the electorate, Peskov said.
“They realize that a certain part of the money they give to Ukraine is being simply plundered… And of course, they have to explain to their voters somehow why there is no proper mechanism for monitoring the spending of funds... And that is why such materials appear. And what else can they do?” Peskov said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала