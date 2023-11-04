https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/us-and-europe-in-talks-with-ukraine-on-possible-peace-deal-with-russia---report-1114708713.html

US and Europe in Talks With Ukraine on Possible 'Peace Deal' With Russia - Report

US and Europe in Talks With Ukraine on Possible 'Peace Deal' With Russia - Report

Quiet conversations are already reportedly taking place between US and European officials on the one hand, and the Ukrainian government on the other, about possible peace negotiations with Russia.

2023-11-04T10:23+0000

2023-11-04T10:23+0000

2023-11-04T10:23+0000

world

us

ukraine

russia

nato

valery zaluzhny

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/15/1105680293_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a941a13a85b2239183c64032d44a45.jpg

Quiet conversations are already reportedly taking place between US and European officials on the one hand, and the Ukrainian government on the other, about possible peace negotiations with Russia.The discussions have touched upon concessions Ukraine might need to agree to if any deal is to be possible, according to current and former senior Washington officials cited in a US report. A meeting of representatives from more than 50 nations, including NATO members supporting the Kiev regime, known as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held in October, purportedly served as a venue for some of these “delicate” talks, as per the report.As to why these talks have been gathering momentum, the outlet’s sources acknowledged that they have been triggered by both, military dynamics on the battlefield, where Ukraine faces a botched counteroffensive, and the political situation in the US and Europe.Botched CounteroffensiveFirst of all, there is growing acknowledgement that no amount of military assistance to Ukraine has helped its efforts to break through Russia’s defense lines. Even a top Ukrainian general, Valery Zaluzhny, admitted that despite “NATO’s textbooks” and “calculations,” Kiev needed to take a massive technological leap to break the current "stalemate" in its counteroffensive against Russian troops. “There will most likely be no deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he underscored in an interview with the UK's Economist magazine. Moscow, however, understandably took issue with the word “stalemate,” denying there was a battlefield impasse, and vouching for the fact that Russia consistently continues to conduct the special military ops to achieve its set objectives.Ukraine FatigueThere is also a growing doubt about the ability to continue sustaining the flow of aid to Ukraine, officials reportedly said. Just recently, the US House of Representatives voted to approve a massive multibillion-dollar aid package for Israel that does not include similar billions of dollars of extra funding for Kiev. Having spent $43.9 billion on security assistance for Ukraine since February 2022, as per the Pentagon, the Biden administration now reportedly has about $5 billion left to send to Kiev before the money runs out.Nevertheless, the US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown.'Running Out of Manpower'Furthermore, Biden administration officials are said to be concerned that Ukraine Armed Forces are running out of manpower. Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing an order for the country's general mobilization. With men between the ages of 18 and 60 forbidden to leave the country, draftees are often handed notices in various public places, including streets, gas stations, and cafes. Often the use of force is required from security forces and military personnel conducting raids on potential draftees. More recently, there have been scores of protests in Ukrainian cities, with people demanding a cap of 18 months on the currently open-ended mandatory military service for draftees. Ukraine’s fast-depleting military forces have been increasingly worrying US President Joe Biden, insiders told the outlet.In another unexpected twist for the Zelensky regime, the latest dramatic escalation in the Palestine-Israel conflict dating to the surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7 has overshadowed the Ukraine crisis. Coupled with long-growing Ukraine fatigue, this has generated fears in Washington that securing additional aid for Kiev could become ever more challenging.Analyzing Ukraine’s meager battlefield achievements, some US officials reportedly privately said that Kiev has until the end of this year or slightly more before the pressing issue of peace negotiations takes center front. American officials have purportedly disclosed their view on such a “timeline” to European allies.Ukraine’s lack of progress on the battlefield has translated also into dwindling public support for sending more aid down that awning void, said officials. A recent Gallup poll revealed that 41 percent of Americans believe that their country is doing too much to help Kiev – up from the 24 percent just three months ago.Nevertheless, a senior US administration official cited in the report dismissed speculations that Washington was attempting to nudge Kiev toward talks, adding that the Ukrainians, “are on the clock in terms of weather, but they are not on the clock in terms of geopolitics.”The US has participated with Ukraine in discussions of its 'peace summit' framework, a Biden administration official was cited as noting in response to the report, adding that the White House “is not aware of any other conversations with Ukraine about negotiations at the moment.”As for 'peace' talks with Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for negotiations, but Kiev has introduced a ban on them at a legislative level. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized at the UN General Assembly in September that Moscow would not consider any proposals of a ceasefire, "because the one time we did consider it, you [Kiev] deceived us." Speaking about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point "Peace Formula," Sergey Lavrov noted it is not remotely realistic, although the West regards it as the only basis for peace in Ukraine."We are guided by the ugly reality, and it is such that Zelensky and everyone who leads him from Washington, London and Brussels firmly says with one voice, 'There is no other basis for peace other than Zelensky's formula.' And Zelensky's formula, I don't even know, you can describe it in different ways, but it is absolutely not realizable, and everyone understands this," underscored Russia's foreign minister.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/to-the-last-ukrainian-ukraines-new-smart-mobilization-seeks-to-bring-in-fresh-blood-1114604019.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/us-congress-vote-to-prioritize-israel-aid-likely-to-doom-ukraine-war-strategy-1114704596.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/why-us-aid-to-ukraine-may-fade-slowly-and-then-all-at-once-1114553442.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine crisis, peace talks on ukraine crisis, russia's special military operation in ukraine, support for ukraine, palestine-israel conflict,