Watch Russian Nuclear-Capable Submarine Test-Firing Bulava Ballistic Missile
The R30 3M30 "Bulava," known internationally as the RSM-56, is a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile. It boasts a three-stage solid-fuel design and is officially designated for use on future nuclear submarine strategic missile carriers within the Borei project, as per available information.
Russia's state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarine, the Emperor Alexander III, executed a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.Official reports confirm that the "Bulava" missile can carry a number of individually targetable hypersonic nuclear warheads and is expected to be the lynchpin of Russia's strategic nuclear forces until 2040-2045.Submarines with Bulava are aimed to empower Russia's nuclear triad. This ship lurks below the surface of the seas and oceans, making their detection impossible until the nuke is fired – thus the possibility of pre-emptive strike by enemy becomes significantly lower.After the Emperor Alexander III's final test, the Russian Ministry of Defense is set to decide on the sub's inclusion into the Navy.
Russia's state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarine, the Emperor Alexander III, executed a successful test launch of the Bulava ballistic missile in the White Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday.
Official reports confirm that the "Bulava" missile can carry a number of individually targetable hypersonic nuclear warheads and is expected to be the lynchpin of Russia's strategic nuclear forces until 2040-2045.
Submarines with Bulava are aimed to empower Russia's nuclear triad. This ship lurks below the surface of the seas and oceans, making their detection impossible until the nuke is fired – thus the possibility of pre-emptive strike by enemy becomes significantly lower.
After the Emperor Alexander III’s final test, the Russian Ministry of Defense is set to decide on the sub’s inclusion into the Navy.