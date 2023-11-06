https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/era-of-western-intellectual-superiority-is-over-says-eus-chief-diplomat-borrell-1114762055.html
Era of Western Intellectual Superiority Is Over, Says EU's Chief Diplomat Borrell
Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has acknowledged that the EU's different approach to the Ukrainian crisis and the Middle East conflict have led to accusations of double standards against Brussels, and that "the era of Western intellectual superiority is over".
The head of European diplomacy admitted that although "many countries condemned" Russia's actions in Ukraine, "many also did not support EU sanctions".He concluded that all of this was the result of "Western intellectual superiority" coming to the end of an era.In the immediate aftermath of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose pro-Israel stance had for some time ignored the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the loss of civilian lives, faced harsh criticism in the media. She was accused of "double standards", with reference to her statements on the conflict in Ukraine, and the media warned against making statements on behalf of the entire EU.Later, the European Commission's press service and the EU's foreign policy service had to correct Von der Leyen's one-sided remarks and clarify that the views expressed by the European Commission chief were her own and did not reflect the position of the entire EU.
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has acknowledged that the EU's different approach to the Ukrainian crisis and the Middle East conflict have led to accusations of double standards against Brussels, and that "the era of Western intellectual superiority is over".
The head of European diplomacy admitted that although "many countries condemned" Russia's actions in Ukraine, "many also did not support EU sanctions".
"The current Palestinian-Israeli conflict reinforces accusations of double standards," he said at a conference of EU Ambassadors in Brussels.
He concluded that all of this was the result of "Western intellectual superiority" coming to the end
of an era.
“The Global South was formed in response to the dominance of the West ... This era of dominance has ended in intellectual terms, we must admit this. But we have not yet fully grasped the consequences and practical implications of this new reality,” said Borrell.
In the immediate aftermath of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict
, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose pro-Israel stance had for some time ignored the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the loss of civilian lives, faced harsh criticism in the media. She was accused of "double standards
", with reference to her statements on the conflict in Ukraine
, and the media warned against making statements on behalf of the entire EU.
Later, the European Commission's press service and the EU's foreign policy service had to correct Von der Leyen's one-sided remarks and clarify that the views expressed by the European Commission chief were her own and did not reflect the position of the entire EU.