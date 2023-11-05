International
Iranian Defense Minister Threatens US With 'Serious Strike' If Gaza War Continues
Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Sunday threatened to conduct a "serious strike" against the United States if it does not put an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
"Our advice to the Americans is to stop the war immediately between Israel and Palestine and ensure a ceasefire, or else the US will face a serious strike," the brigadier general was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.
Iranian Defense Minister Threatens US With 'Serious Strike' If Gaza War Continues

12:32 GMT 05.11.2023
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Sunday threatened to conduct a "serious strike" against the United States if it does not put an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
"Our advice to the Americans is to stop the war immediately between Israel and Palestine and ensure a ceasefire, or else the US will face a serious strike," the brigadier general was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.
