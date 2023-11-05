https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/iranian-defense-minister-threatens-us-with-serious-strike-if-gaza-war-continues-1114740945.html
Iranian Defense Minister Threatens US With 'Serious Strike' If Gaza War Continues
Iranian Defense Minister Threatens US With 'Serious Strike' If Gaza War Continues
Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Sunday threatened to conduct a "serious strike" against the United States if it does not put an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
2023-11-05T12:32+0000
2023-11-05T12:32+0000
2023-11-05T12:32+0000
world
middle east
israel
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
hezbollah
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667508_0:13:1024:589_1920x0_80_0_0_3ddd1f22b6fbc5566ab699f151817461.jpg
"Our advice to the Americans is to stop the war immediately between Israel and Palestine and ensure a ceasefire, or else the US will face a serious strike," the brigadier general was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/iran-holds-massive-missile-and-drone-drills-warns-army-has-finger-on-trigger-as-tensions-surge-1114559463.html
israel
gaza strip
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667508_55:0:966:683_1920x0_80_0_0_1f290ed038b2e5ab84ce72b79b17c493.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iranian defense minister, gaza war continues, israeli war
iranian defense minister, gaza war continues, israeli war
Iranian Defense Minister Threatens US With 'Serious Strike' If Gaza War Continues
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Sunday threatened to conduct a "serious strike" against the United States if it does not put an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.
"Our advice to the Americans is to stop the war immediately between Israel and Palestine and ensure a ceasefire, or else the US will face a serious strike
," the brigadier general was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue the hostages.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip
and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.