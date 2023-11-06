https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/israeli-ministers-nuking-gaza-comments-warning-for-world-iran-says-1114767533.html

Israeli Minister's 'Nuking Gaza' Comments Warning for World, Iran Says

Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu got censured at home and sparked outrage abroad on Sunday after suggesting that using nuclear weapons in Gaza was “an option” and that there are “no non-combatants in Gaza.” Eliyahu later backtracked on the nuclear remarks, saying “anyone with a brain” realizes he was speaking “metaphorically.”

An Israeli cabinet minister’s comments on the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Gaza should serve a warning to the international community to “stand up” to Israel and “hold its supporters accountable,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said.Later, at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Kanaani stressed that Eliyahu’s remarks must be taken into “serious consideration,” given the record of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, and its possession of nuclear weapons.The spokesman went on to suggest that the remarks serve to undermine the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a 2017 agreement signed by 93 members of the United Nations calling for the total elimination of nuclear weapons.Also on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister called on the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency to push for Israel’s nuclear disarmament.Israel has never formally admitted its status as a nuclear weapons power, but has never denied possessing such arms, either, in a policy officially referred to as “deliberate ambiguity.” Israeli and US security analysts have dubbed Israel’s presumed nuclear weapons use strategy as a ‘Samson Option’, in reference to the Old Testament Biblical figure Samson, who, according to legend, toppled the Philistine temple, burying himself and thousands of Philistines alive in the process, rather than submit to slavery. The Samson Option assumes that in a situation where Israel’s conventional forces are overrun, the Jewish State would launch its nukes at enemies in a final gesture of defiance. The Samson Option has been criticized over the risk it poses in sparking global thermonuclear annihilation.The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel has up to 80 nuclear weapons in its arsenal, and aircraft and missile delivery systems to use them.Israel is not a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), and while it is a member of the IAEA, has not allowed itself to be subjected to the international nuclear watchdog’s inspection regimes.At the same time, Tel Aviv has consistently accused Iran of violating the NPT and its IAEA obligations, of secretly trying to develop nuclear weapons, and of lying to the international community about its intentions. Israel has warned repeatedly that it reserves the right to take unilateral or collective military action against Iran or any other country in the Middle East if it receives firm evidence that an adversary has nuclear ambitions.Iran has consistently denied that it has any intention to build nukes, citing the arms and all other weapons of mass destruction as contrary to the country’s interpretation of Islamic law, and has repeatedly called out the US and its allies for the free pass Tehran believes Tel Aviv has been given by the international community instead of being held to the same tough standard as Iran.The Arab League, a 22-member association of Arab majority governments in the Middle East and North Africa, announced Sunday that Amichai Eliyahu’s comments constituted an admission that Israel possesses nuclear weapons.Eliyahu took flak over his comments inside Israel, with the Israeli prime minister’s office saying in a statement Sunday that he had been suspended from cabinet meetings “until further notice,” and that his statements were “not based on reality.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid called Eliyahu’s remarks a “horrifying and insane remark by an irresponsible minister,” and urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to “fire him” immediately.

