LIVE UPDATES: 347 Israeli Soldiers Killed Since Start of Hostilities With Hamas, Says IDF

Death Toll of UNRWA Staff in Gaza Strip Increases to 88 - IASC

The death toll of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff in the Gaza Strip has risen to 88, marking the highest number of UN staff killed in a single conflict, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) said on Monday.

"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," the IASC said in a statement, which was signed by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell and others.

The signatories of the document reiterated their call for the immediate release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.