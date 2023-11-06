LIVE UPDATES: 347 Israeli Soldiers Killed Since Start of Hostilities With Hamas, Says IDF
LIVE UPDATES: 347 Israeli Soldiers Killed Since Start of Hostilities With Hamas, Says IDF
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
On 7 October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people.
On 27 October, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increased their ground attacks on Gaza with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages. On 1 November, Egypt opened the Rafah crossing to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave Gaza.
The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 9,700 and more than 24,800 people have been injured, Gaza's Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said on Sunday.
The escalation of the conflict has prompted fears that it will evolve into a wider regional conflict if neighboring countries are drawn into the conflict.
06:22 GMT 06.11.2023
Israeli Military Strikes 450 Aerial Targets, Takes Control Over Hamas Compound in Past 24 Hours - IDF
The Israeli military struck 450 aerial targets in the Gaza Strip and took over a compound belonging to the Hamas movement over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.
“IDF activities over the last 24 hours: IDF troops took control over a Hamas compound, struck 450 aerial targets, and killed Hamas commanders in cooperation with the ISA [the Israel Securities Authority],” the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.
05:05 GMT 06.11.2023
Death Toll of UNRWA Staff in Gaza Strip Increases to 88 - IASC
The death toll of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staff in the Gaza Strip has risen to 88, marking the highest number of UN staff killed in a single conflict, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) said on Monday.
"Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," the IASC said in a statement, which was signed by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell and others.
The signatories of the document reiterated their call for the immediate release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
04:49 GMT 06.11.2023
Hamas Calls on UN to Visit Gaza Hospitals to Deny Their Use for Military Purposes
The military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday to create an international committee to inspect hospitals in the Gaza Strip to refute Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) statements that the buildings are being used for military purposes.
04:48 GMT 06.11.2023
US Ohio-Class Submarine Arrives in Middle East - Central Command
The US Ohio-class strategic nuclear submarine has arrived in the Middle East, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.
"On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the CENTCOM said on X.
04:48 GMT 06.11.2023
IDF Says 347 Israeli Soldiers Killed Since Start of Hostilities With Hamas
The number of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7 has risen to 347, IDF spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Sunday.
"We have informed families of 347 fallen soldiers who have fallen in battle in defense of Israel," Hagari said in a statement.