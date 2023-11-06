https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/israeli-soldiers-detain-german-journalists-in-west-bank---reports-1114750300.html

Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports

Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports

The Israeli military detained a film crew for the German broadcaster ARD in the West Bank and pointed weapons at the journalists, the outlet reported on Sunday.

2023-11-06T03:55+0000

2023-11-06T03:55+0000

2023-11-06T03:56+0000

world

palestinians

west bank

tel aviv

ard

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e040cc6fd398fb015d8a51f66a1ddc3.jpg

The journalists were detained after they filmed violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, the report said, adding that ARD in Tel Aviv sees this as a clear attack on press freedom. The situation was resolved only an hour later, after the arrival of additional Israeli military and police forces, the report added. ARD in Tel Aviv promised to hire a lawyer to determine the legal consequences of the incident.Christian Limpert, the head of ARD-Studios Tel Aviv, said it was the second such incident this week. "For us it is the second incident within a week. Our team has clearly identified itself as an accredited press representative and was far away from military security areas. We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military," he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-moves-blocking-gaza-peace-puts-hezbollah-under-tremendous-pressure-1114747944.html

west bank

tel aviv

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tagesschau, israel censors media, israeli attacks on media, israeli actions in west bank