International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/israeli-soldiers-detain-german-journalists-in-west-bank---reports-1114750300.html
Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports
Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports
The Israeli military detained a film crew for the German broadcaster ARD in the West Bank and pointed weapons at the journalists, the outlet reported on Sunday.
2023-11-06T03:55+0000
2023-11-06T03:56+0000
world
palestinians
west bank
tel aviv
ard
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e040cc6fd398fb015d8a51f66a1ddc3.jpg
The journalists were detained after they filmed violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, the report said, adding that ARD in Tel Aviv sees this as a clear attack on press freedom. The situation was resolved only an hour later, after the arrival of additional Israeli military and police forces, the report added. ARD in Tel Aviv promised to hire a lawyer to determine the legal consequences of the incident.Christian Limpert, the head of ARD-Studios Tel Aviv, said it was the second such incident this week. "For us it is the second incident within a week. Our team has clearly identified itself as an accredited press representative and was far away from military security areas. We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-moves-blocking-gaza-peace-puts-hezbollah-under-tremendous-pressure-1114747944.html
west bank
tel aviv
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_501b3b5d6930fd84af697f5f19dccba0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tagesschau, israel censors media, israeli attacks on media, israeli actions in west bank
tagesschau, israel censors media, israeli attacks on media, israeli actions in west bank

Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports

03:55 GMT 06.11.2023 (Updated: 03:56 GMT 06.11.2023)
© AP Photo / Tal ShaharIsraeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issues a statement at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 27, 2020.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issues a statement at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2023
© AP Photo / Tal Shahar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military detained a film crew from German broadcaster ARD in the West Bank and threatened journalists with weapons, the Tagesschau broadcaster, part of the ARD media group, reported on Sunday.
The journalists were detained after they filmed violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, the report said, adding that ARD in Tel Aviv sees this as a clear attack on press freedom.
"Soldiers threatened us with guns and asked if we were Jews. Our colleague was called a traitor … Journalists who want to cover events taking place in the West Bank in the shadow of the war in the Gaza Strip are apparently not allowed to do so," ARD correspondent Jan-Christoph Kitzler said.
The situation was resolved only an hour later, after the arrival of additional Israeli military and police forces, the report added. ARD in Tel Aviv promised to hire a lawyer to determine the legal consequences of the incident.
Christian Limpert, the head of ARD-Studios Tel Aviv, said it was the second such incident this week. "For us it is the second incident within a week. Our team has clearly identified itself as an accredited press representative and was far away from military security areas. We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military," he said.
Iraqi demonstrators watch a speech from Lebanon's militant Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on a screen as they hold flags of, Hezbollah during a pro-Palestinian rally in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2023
Analysis
US Moves Blocking Gaza Peace Puts Hezbollah Under 'Tremendous Pressure'
Yesterday, 19:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала