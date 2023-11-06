https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/israeli-soldiers-detain-german-journalists-in-west-bank---reports-1114750300.html
Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports
Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports
The Israeli military detained a film crew for the German broadcaster ARD in the West Bank and pointed weapons at the journalists, the outlet reported on Sunday.
2023-11-06T03:55+0000
2023-11-06T03:55+0000
2023-11-06T03:56+0000
world
palestinians
west bank
tel aviv
ard
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1e040cc6fd398fb015d8a51f66a1ddc3.jpg
The journalists were detained after they filmed violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, the report said, adding that ARD in Tel Aviv sees this as a clear attack on press freedom. The situation was resolved only an hour later, after the arrival of additional Israeli military and police forces, the report added. ARD in Tel Aviv promised to hire a lawyer to determine the legal consequences of the incident.Christian Limpert, the head of ARD-Studios Tel Aviv, said it was the second such incident this week. "For us it is the second incident within a week. Our team has clearly identified itself as an accredited press representative and was far away from military security areas. We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-moves-blocking-gaza-peace-puts-hezbollah-under-tremendous-pressure-1114747944.html
west bank
tel aviv
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0a/1080124578_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_501b3b5d6930fd84af697f5f19dccba0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
tagesschau, israel censors media, israeli attacks on media, israeli actions in west bank
tagesschau, israel censors media, israeli attacks on media, israeli actions in west bank
Israeli Soldiers Detain German Journalists in West Bank - Reports
03:55 GMT 06.11.2023 (Updated: 03:56 GMT 06.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military detained a film crew from German broadcaster ARD in the West Bank and threatened journalists with weapons, the Tagesschau broadcaster, part of the ARD media group, reported on Sunday.
The journalists were detained after they filmed violence against Palestinians by radical Jewish settlers, the report
said, adding that ARD in Tel Aviv sees this as a clear attack on press freedom.
"Soldiers threatened us with guns and asked if we were Jews. Our colleague was called a traitor … Journalists who want to cover events taking place in the West Bank in the shadow of the war in the Gaza Strip are apparently not allowed to do so," ARD correspondent Jan-Christoph Kitzler said.
The situation was resolved only an hour later, after the arrival of additional Israeli military and police forces, the report added. ARD in Tel Aviv promised to hire a lawyer to determine the legal consequences of the incident.
Christian Limpert, the head of ARD-Studios Tel Aviv, said it was the second such incident this week. "For us it is the second incident within a week. Our team has clearly identified itself as an accredited press representative and was far away from military security areas. We cannot accept the actions of the Israeli military," he said.