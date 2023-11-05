https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/us-moves-blocking-gaza-peace-puts-hezbollah-under-tremendous-pressure-1114747944.html

US Moves Blocking Gaza Peace Puts Hezbollah Under 'Tremendous Pressure'

From the first hours of the October 7 crisis, US officials have tried to goad Hezbollah into joining Hamas' war against Israel to give neocons the pretext they...

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave a fiery speech Friday condemning Israel for its war in Gaza and accusing the United States of bearing full responsibility for the crisis.Emphasizing that Hamas’ surprise October 7 incursion into Israel was the result of a “100 percent Palestinian decision,” Nasrallah warned that Tel Aviv would make the biggest mistake in its history if it attacked Lebanon, and said that Hezbollah is tying down a third of the Israeli military, even if back-and-forth attacks haven’t crossed the threshold into a full-scale war. “If Israel continues to hit our civilians, I say with constructive ambiguity: all options are on the table on the Lebanese front,” he said.Nasrallah went on to dismiss the positioning of US warships in the region in what the Pentagon has characterized as a “signal” to Hezbollah and “other actors” not to get involved in the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. “Threats against us are pointless. Your naval forces in the Mediterranean do not frighten us and have never frightened us. These ships you threaten us with, we have prepared a response to them,” Nasrallah said.Separately on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to speak with Israeli officials and give an update on the war.Blaming Hamas for the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and accusing the militia of “cynically and monstrously” using people as “human shields,” Blinken urged Israel to show restraint in its military operations to “minimize civilian deaths while still achieving its objectives of finding and finishing Hamas terrorists and their infrastructure of violence.”Hezbollah Facing Tremendous Pressure“I think the Palestinian resistance and Hamas in particular are hoping that there will be a more aggressive response, a deeper penetration into or an attempt at least to address the presence of Israeli soldiers along the border and actually in parts of Lebanon,” international human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka told Sputnik, commenting on key points of Nasrallah’s address.“I think there may be some dissatisfaction with that, but I think Hezbollah is very much concerned about the domestic situation in Lebanon and would like to avoid a deeper commitment since the situation that they are facing and the situation facing Lebanese citizens is so unstable right now,” the observer added, pointing to Lebanon’s years’ old political and economic crisis, which has threatened at points to explode into a new round of sectarian violence.The Gaza crisis “is putting significant pressure on Hezbollah to become more aggressive, not just from Hamas, but from elements within Lebanese society and from elements across the so-called Middle East,” Baraka said.Baraka expects to see “political blowback” against Washington across the world and inside the US itself, suggesting that America’s credibility has been heavily damaged through its stalwart support for Israel throughout the present crisis. “In terms of the rest of the real world, outside of the 10 percent that represents Europe and the US, it’s quite clear to everyone who the real perpetrators are in this conflict, and in most of the conflicts that have occurred since the end of World War II. It is in fact the US and the US empire, along with their vassals in Western Europe, first attempting to maintain their colonial possessions, and then secondly to consolidate and expand the power of Western imperialist capital through war, subversion, assassination, sanctions and all of the tools they have readily available to in fact do that,” he said.The Gaza crisis may turn into an important “turning point” in the US’s justifications for empire, Baraka believes, since it robs Washington of a key tool previously used to justify attempts to set up a global “rules-based international order.” Today, he said, the US move to give a “green light to the slaughter” in Gaza robs the US of the ability to “frame their policies” in “positive humanitarian terms.”As for Blinken’s trip to Tel Aviv, Baraka suggested that the secretary was merely playing the role of running “PR interference to buy time so that the Israelis can continue with their military operation,” which the analyst stressed cannot succeed because the resistance is not Hamas, but the Palestinian people themselves.For more insightful commentary on the top news, check out our Sputnik News show Political Misfits.

