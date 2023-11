https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/leaked-memo-reveals-us-diplomats-concerns-over-biden-administrations-israel-policy-1114772330.html

Leaked Memo Reveals US Diplomats' Concerns Over Biden Administration's Israel Policy

Leaked Memo Reveals US Diplomats' Concerns Over Biden Administration's Israel Policy

State Department officials, in a leaked memo, reportedly criticized the Biden administration's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, calling for a more public condemnation of Israeli actions.

2023-11-06T20:20+0000

2023-11-06T20:20+0000

2023-11-06T20:19+0000

world

us

palestinians

joe biden

israel

state department

biden administration

palestine

palestine-israel conflict

us policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/05/1114732548_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_12b2447e1c725651af860dc96c860173.jpg

A Monday US media report detailed that the memo outlines two requests: endorsing a ceasefire and adopting a more balanced approach in public and private communications regarding Israel, including the open discussion of concerns about Israeli military tactics and the treatment of Palestinians. Authored by two mid-level staffers with Middle East experience, the memo also reportedly acknowledges Israel's legitimate right and obligation to seek justice against the Hamas militant group over the October 7 surprise attack while deeming the subsequent high number of Palestinian casualties - mostly civilians and many children - as unacceptable.“We must publicly criticize Israel’s violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets,” the message also states. The memo, which was marked as "sensitive but unclassified," further highlighted that the US' messaging downfalls "contributes to regional public perceptions that the United States is a biased and dishonest actor, which at best does not advance, and at worst harms, U.S. interests worldwide."The State Department did not offer comment to the outlet in light of the leaked document.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/israel-or-palestine-who-comes-first-1114740790.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leaked memo, us diplomats, biden administration, us israel policy, state department, palestine-israel conflict