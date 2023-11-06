https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/leaked-memo-reveals-us-diplomats-concerns-over-biden-administrations-israel-policy-1114772330.html
Leaked Memo Reveals US Diplomats' Concerns Over Biden Administration's Israel Policy
State Department officials, in a leaked memo, reportedly criticized the Biden administration's approach to the Palestine-Israel conflict, calling for a more public condemnation of Israeli actions.
Authored by two mid-level staffers with Middle East experience, the memo also reportedly acknowledges Israel's legitimate right and obligation to seek justice against the Hamas militant group over the October 7 surprise attack while deeming the subsequent high number of Palestinian casualties - mostly civilians and many children - as unacceptable."We must publicly criticize Israel's violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets," the message also states. The memo, which was marked as "sensitive but unclassified," further highlighted that the US' messaging downfalls "contributes to regional public perceptions that the United States is a biased and dishonest actor, which at best does not advance, and at worst harms, U.S. interests worldwide."The State Department did not offer comment to the outlet in light of the leaked document.
Leaked Memo Reveals US Diplomats' Concerns Over Biden Administration's Israel Policy
A Monday US media report detailed that the memo outlines two requests: endorsing a ceasefire and adopting a more balanced approach in public and private communications regarding Israel, including the open discussion of concerns about Israeli military tactics and the treatment of Palestinians.
Authored by two mid-level staffers with Middle East experience, the memo also reportedly acknowledges Israel's legitimate right and obligation to seek justice against the Hamas militant group over the October 7 surprise attack while deeming the subsequent high number of Palestinian casualties - mostly civilians and many children - as unacceptable.
“We must publicly criticize Israel’s violations of international norms such as failure to limit offensive operations to legitimate military targets,” the message also states.
“When Israel supports settler violence and illegal land seizures or employs excessive use of force against Palestinians, we must communicate publicly that this goes against our American values so that Israel does not act with impunity.”
The memo, which was marked as "sensitive but unclassified," further highlighted that the US' messaging downfalls "contributes to regional public perceptions that the United States is a biased and dishonest actor, which at best does not advance, and at worst harms, U.S. interests worldwide."
The State Department did not offer comment to the outlet in light of the leaked document.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.