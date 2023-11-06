https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/what-message-does-us-tomahawk-carrying-submarine-send-amid-gaza-war-1114768378.html

What Message Does US Tomahawk-Carrying Submarine Send Amid Gaza War?

An Ohio-class guided missile submarine arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, as per a social media post by the US Central Command.

The Ohio-class guided missile submarine (SSGN) – depicted entering the Suez Canal northeast of Cairo by the US Central Command – is one of the four US underwater craft of this type converted to fire Tomahawk cruise missiles rather than nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.Per the US press, each SSGN sub can carry 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, which is 50% more than a US guided-missile destroyer and nearly four times what the US Navy's newest attack submarines are equipped with.The Tomahawk cruise missile can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away and has been used in combat more than 2,300 times by the US and its allies. Most recently, US Navy warships and subs fired 66 Tomahawk missiles at Syrian government facilities in 2018.According to the US press, the heavily armed submarine sends "a message of deterrence" to Israel's "regional adversaries, as the Biden administration "tries to avoid a broader conflict amid the Israel-Hamas war."The deployment of the submarine is triggering concerns, as per the DC-based think tank Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. The crux of the matter is that the US has already amassed a huge military force in the Middle East over the unfolding Gaza war.The think tank particularly refers to:· two aircraft carrier strike groups, with roughly 7,500 personnel on each;· two guided-missile destroyers;· nine air squadrons (deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea region);· 4,000 troops dispatched to the region, with another 2,000 on standby, in addition to roughly 30,000 troops already stationed in the region.These figures do not include "several dozen" commandos deployed to Israel in order to "actively help the Israelis to do a number of things," as per Christopher P. Maier, an assistant secretary of defense.On top of that there are US top military advisers on the ground in Israel to work out strategies to defeat Hamas together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

