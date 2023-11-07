https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/algeria-challenges-imperialism-over-israels-assault-on-gaza-1114795485.html

Algeria Challenges Imperialism Over Israel's Assault on Gaza

Algeria's parliament has authorised the country's president to declare war on Israel over its attacks on Gaza. History Professor Gerald Horne said Israel had not learnt its lesson from its humiliation on October 7.

The broadening of the Israel-Palestine conflict to encompass North Africa was predictable and Israel should seek peace, a historian says.Last week the Algerian Parliament voted unanimously to grant President Abdelmadjid Tebboune powers to declare war on Israel in response to its bombing and invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared cthe ountry was “at a war” after the armed wings of Hamas and other movements launched a rocket barrage and a ground incursion into southern Israel on October 7 that left almost 300 Israeli troops and 1,100 civilians dead, with hundreds more taken prisoner.But the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have already taken heavy casualties before even entering Gaza City.The US has backed Israel and sent aircraft carriers and a Marine Corps amphibious assault group to the Middle East to threaten other nations in the region against entering the conflict on the Palestinian side. Historian Gerald Horne told Sputnik that such an escalation did not bode well for "neither settler colonial state, speaking of the one we are now residing in, North America, and historic Palestine." "Fundamentally, US imperialism faces the contradiction that it is joined with an umbilical cord, in fact joined at the hip with Israel," he added.He said Israel should heed the writing on the wall and agree to a ceasefire with Hamas.The threat of Algeria, which was recently admitted to the BRICS group of major emerging economies, also entering the fray was unsurprising given recent developments, the historian said. The academic said Algiers had a "trump card" in its hand in the form of its huge natural gas reserves which western European nations need to replace Russian supplies cut off by sanctions and the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines.For more in-depth analysis of the top news stories, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Critical Hour.

