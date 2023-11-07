https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/photos-esas-euclid-telescope-sends-back-first-images-from-hunt-for-dark-matter-1114803266.html

Photos: ESA’s Euclid Telescope Sends Back First Images From Hunt for Dark Matter

Roughly four months after being launched into a distant Earth orbit, the European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope has sent back its first photographs of distant galaxies.

Roughly four months after being launched into a distant Earth orbit, the European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope has sent back its first photographs of distant galaxies.The ESA published the photos on Tuesday, which show a cluster of galaxies, close-ups of several galaxies and globular clusters, and a stunning view of the horsehead nebula.The probe has been given a six-year mission to look for signs of the existence of dark matter, a type of matter theorized to exist due to the unexplained behavior of visible matter, but which has never before been directly observed.By the time its mission is complete, Euclid will have created the largest cosmic 3D map ever made, covering billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years away, the ESA said. It will do so using a network of what are effectively 36 high-powered digital cameras able to record the entire visible light spectrum up to near-infrared light and compose it into a single massive image.“The images released today showcase this special capacity: from bright stars to faint galaxies, the observations show the entirety of these celestial objects, while remaining extremely sharp, even when zooming in on distant galaxies,” the ESA said.The US space agency provided the ESA, its companion organization in the European Union, with vital hardware for its instruments and has a separate science data center that will study Euclid’s findings alongside similar centers around the world.NASA plans to launch a similar probe, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (NGRST), by 2027 to study another mysterious force dubbed “dark energy.” Like dark matter, dark energy has never been directly observed, but is hypothesized to exist due to unexplained movements by interstellar objects, such as the continued expansion of the universe.Fox said the NGRST would “build upon what Euclid learns and will additionally survey objects on the outskirts of our solar system, discover thousands of new planets, explore nearby galaxies, and more."

