https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russia-repels-7-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-245-soldiers-1114790548.html
Russia Repels 7 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost Up to 245 Soldiers
Russia Repels 7 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost Up to 245 Soldiers
The Russian military has repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Kiev lost up to 245 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-11-07T11:45+0000
2023-11-07T11:45+0000
2023-11-07T11:45+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kiev
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432911_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_631b538836c974bd0b1240c0478617f1.jpg
“The total enemy casualties in this direction amounted to up to 245 military personnel as killed or injured, as well as two armored fighting vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 70 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also suffered up to 170 military casualties in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 160 in the Kupyansk direction, according to the ministry.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/russia-repels-two-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-220-soldiers---mod-1114765772.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432911_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa83faac77adca8688d4e96c58ab9747.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian military, ukrainian attacks, russian defense ministry
russian military, ukrainian attacks, russian defense ministry
Russia Repels 7 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost Up to 245 Soldiers
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military has repelled seven Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Kiev lost up to 245 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“The total enemy casualties in this direction amounted to up to 245 military personnel as killed or injured, as well as two armored fighting vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 70 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
Ukraine has also suffered up to 170 military casualties in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 160 in the Kupyansk direction, according to the ministry.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.