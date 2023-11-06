https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/russia-repels-two-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-lost-up-to-220-soldiers---mod-1114765772.html

Russia Repels Two Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Lost up to 220 Soldiers - MoD

The Russian military has repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Kiev lost up to 220 soldiers and five pieces of military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

“In the Donetsk direction, units of [Russia’s] Southern grouping of troops ... repelled two enemy attacks … The total enemy casualties in this direction amounted to up to 220 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three cars," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. Russia also repelled Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 135 soldiers, the ministry said. Ukraine has also suffered up to 100 military casualties in the Krasny Liman direction, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. “In the Kherson direction … five attempts of the enemy to land on the left bank of the Dnipro were prevented. As a result of the fighting, the enemy’s daily losses amounted to up to 130 military personnel killed and wounded, as well as three vehicles,” the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 160 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction.

