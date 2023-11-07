https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russian-air-defense-destroys-intercepts-17-drones-over-black-sea-crimea-1114776598.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea
Russian air defense destroyed nine and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense destroyed nine and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks.
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000
