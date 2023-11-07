https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russian-air-defense-destroys-intercepts-17-drones-over-black-sea-crimea-1114776598.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

Russian air defense destroyed nine and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-11-07T04:27+0000

2023-11-07T04:27+0000

2023-11-07T04:27+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

black sea

ukraine

kiev

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg

"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/what-is-russias-s-400-air-defense-system-1114471424.html

black sea

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian defense ministry, black sea and the crimean peninsula