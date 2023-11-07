International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/russian-air-defense-destroys-intercepts-17-drones-over-black-sea-crimea-1114776598.html
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea
Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea
Russian air defense destroyed nine and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2023-11-07T04:27+0000
2023-11-07T04:27+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
black sea
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/what-is-russias-s-400-air-defense-system-1114471424.html
black sea
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, black sea and the crimean peninsula
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, black sea and the crimean peninsula

Russian Air Defense Destroys, Intercepts 17 Drones Over Black Sea, Crimea

04:27 GMT 07.11.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense destroyed nine and intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"On the morning of November 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 17 fixed-wing drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted eight over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks.
Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2023
Military
What is Russia's S-400 Air Defense System?
25 October, 13:57 GMT
In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала