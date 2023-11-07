https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/scholzs-party-claims-temporary-crisis-tax-on-super-rich-may-help-fund-german-army-1114803091.html

Scholz's Party Claims 'Temporary Crisis Tax' on Super-Rich May Help Fund German Army

Saskia Esken, the co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD, told German media that a possible "temporary crisis tax" on billionaires and multimillionaires may help cover the growing needs of the German armed forces.

On Monday, German media reported that the SPD was mulling the possibility of imposing an extra tax on wealthy citizens to tackle challenges caused by the financial crisis, help transform Germany into a green economy, foster education and create a million new jobs by 2030. Esken noted that Berlin would have to come up with a new funding plan for its defense forces after a special fund worth 100 billion euros ($106.8 billion) is exhausted, adding that an extra tax on the super-rich could help resolve the issue. She also expressed the belief it would be "fair" to impose taxes on people with excessively high incomes. She also reportedly suggested money received from such taxes could be used to ensure the equitable and successful education of German children.

