A statement by Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amihai Eliyahu about the possibility of using a nuclear bomb in the Gaza Strip has raised many questions, including about the nuclear arsenal of the Jewish state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"This raised a huge number of questions. Question number one — it turns out that we are hearing official statements about the presence of nuclear weapons? The following questions that everyone has — where are the international organizations, where is the IAEA [the International Atomic Energy Agency], where are the inspectors?” Zakharova told the Solovyov Live media outlet.On November 5, Eliyahu said in an interview with Radio Kol BaRama that "one of the possible options" for Israel was dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. The minister also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza." Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Eliyahu from participating in government meetings until further notice.
Statement About Nuclear Weapons in Israel Raises Many Questions - Russian Foreign Ministry

06:48 GMT 07.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A statement by Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amihai Eliyahu about the possibility of using a nuclear bomb in the Gaza Strip has raised many questions, including about the nuclear arsenal of the Jewish state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"This raised a huge number of questions. Question number one — it turns out that we are hearing official statements about the presence of nuclear weapons? The following questions that everyone has — where are the international organizations, where is the IAEA [the International Atomic Energy Agency], where are the inspectors?” Zakharova told the Solovyov Live media outlet.
On November 5, Eliyahu said in an interview with Radio Kol BaRama that "one of the possible options" for Israel was dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. The minister also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza."
Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Eliyahu from participating in government meetings until further notice.
