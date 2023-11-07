https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/uk-allies-suspend-participation-in-cfe-treaty-after-russias-withdrawal-1114790754.html
UK, Allies Suspend Participation in CFE Treaty After Russia’s Withdrawal
The United Kingdom and its allies have decided to suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia’s withdrawal, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
“In response to Russia’s move, the UK, alongside its Allies has decided to suspend its participation in the Treaty and to work with likeminded nations to develop and implement voluntary stabilising measures,” the office said in a statement.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it already notified all states parties to the CFE Treaty of its decision to withdraw from it starting November 7.The the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris, France, on November 19, 1990, by the plenipotentiaries of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact member states, and entered into force on November 9, 1992.
“In response to Russia’s move, the UK, alongside its Allies has decided to suspend its participation in the Treaty and to work with likeminded nations to develop and implement voluntary stabilising measures,” the office said in a statement.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it already notified all states parties to the CFE Treaty of its decision to withdraw from it starting November 7.
The the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris, France, on November 19, 1990, by the plenipotentiaries of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact member states, and entered into force on November 9, 1992.