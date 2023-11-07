International
UK, Allies Suspend Participation in CFE Treaty After Russia's Withdrawal
UK, Allies Suspend Participation in CFE Treaty After Russia’s Withdrawal
The United Kingdom and its allies have decided to suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia's withdrawal, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
"In response to Russia's move, the UK, alongside its Allies has decided to suspend its participation in the Treaty and to work with likeminded nations to develop and implement voluntary stabilising measures," the office said in a statement.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it already notified all states parties to the CFE Treaty of its decision to withdraw from it starting November 7.The the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris, France, on November 19, 1990, by the plenipotentiaries of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact member states, and entered into force on November 9, 1992.
UK, Allies Suspend Participation in CFE Treaty After Russia’s Withdrawal

11:54 GMT 07.11.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Challenger 2 TankChallenger 2 tank live firing during exercise
Challenger 2 tank live firing during exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Defence Images / Challenger 2 Tank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its allies have decided to suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia's withdrawal, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.
"In response to Russia's move, the UK, alongside its Allies has decided to suspend its participation in the Treaty and to work with likeminded nations to develop and implement voluntary stabilising measures," the office said in a statement.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it already notified all states parties to the CFE Treaty of its decision to withdraw from it starting November 7.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a concert marking the Cosmonautics Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Russia
Putin Signs Law on CFE Treaty Denunciation
29 May, 09:07 GMT
The the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed in Paris, France, on November 19, 1990, by the plenipotentiaries of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact member states, and entered into force on November 9, 1992.
