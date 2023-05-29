International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/putin-signs-law-on-cfe-treaty-denunciation-1110765391.html
Putin Signs Law on CFE Treaty Denunciation
Putin Signs Law on CFE Treaty Denunciation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) by Moscow.
2023-05-29T09:07+0000
2023-05-29T09:25+0000
russia
vladimir putin
treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394808_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_510563dc563ab453315a4189c14ed424.jpg
The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council has supported a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990 by representatives of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact members. The treaty introduced limits on major types of conventional military equipment in Europe and provided for the destruction of surplus weapons.In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed at the Istanbul summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to reflect the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the expansion of NATO. However, the adapted version was ratified only by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending the country's participation in the CFE until NATO countries ratified the adaptation agreement and begin implementing their obligations under the document. At the same time, Russia remained a party to the treaty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/russias-upper-house-to-consider-denunciation-of-cfe-treaty-on-may-24-1110442405.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109394808_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_897e3cb6cd430adf2989720bad5d1c86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe), nato member states
russian president vladimir putin, treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe), nato member states

Putin Signs Law on CFE Treaty Denunciation

09:07 GMT 29.05.2023 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 29.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a concert marking the Cosmonautics Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a concert marking the Cosmonautics Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© Sputnik / Gavriil Grigorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) by Moscow.
The relevant document is published at the official legal information portal.
Earlier, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council has supported a bill on the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.
The CFE Treaty was signed in Paris in 1990 by representatives of 16 NATO member states and six Warsaw Pact members. The treaty introduced limits on major types of conventional military equipment in Europe and provided for the destruction of surplus weapons.
In 1999, an updated version of the treaty was signed at the Istanbul summit of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to reflect the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact and the expansion of NATO. However, the adapted version was ratified only by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
The building of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2023
Russia
Russia's Upper House to Consider Denunciation of CFE Treaty on May 24
18 May, 14:06 GMT
In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending the country's participation in the CFE until NATO countries ratified the adaptation agreement and begin implementing their obligations under the document. At the same time, Russia remained a party to the treaty.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала