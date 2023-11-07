https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/zelensky-following-us-example-in-cynically-ignoring-elections-democracy---ex-us-diplomat-1114805136.html

Zelensky Following US Example in Cynically Ignoring Elections, Democracy - Ex-US Diplomat

Zelensky Following US Example in Cynically Ignoring Elections, Democracy - Ex-US Diplomat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed himself as utterly cynical in his claimed commitment to democracy and free and fair elections by ruling them out for the foreseeable future.

In a recorded address published on Telegram on Monday, Zelensky expressed his belief that it was not the right time for any elections in the country. In fact, Carden added, Zelensky's move is totally consistent with the US and the EU-backed violent Maidan coup that toppled democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014. "Why should Zelensky be held to a standard we ourselves only fitfully abide by?" Carden asked. CovertAction Magazine Managing Editor and military analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov believes Zelensky could be overthrown or even face assassination if he does not allow for elections. Zelensky, he added, provoked an un-winnable war with Russia and spent most of his time courting foreign military support, instead of being out there on the front lines with his people. The analyst further pointed out that tens of thousands of Ukrainians have died and now the long-touted counteroffensive has completely stalled, adding that Zelensky's economic policies are leading to deindustrialization and the takeover of Ukraine's economy by Western multinational corporations.

