Zelensky Buying Time by Refusing to Hold Election, But His Future Still 'Bleak' - Expert

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has bought time for himself by refusing to schedule a new presidential election, but his situation remains dire as he has lost the support of the armed forces and is now afraid of running against popular top general Valerii Zaluzhnyi, French economist and political observer Charles Gave told Sputnik.

In a recorded address published on Telegram on Monday, Zelensky expressed his belief that it was not the right time for any elections in the country and proposed extending martial law until November 14, 2024. Later on Monday, the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence approved the extension of martial law. Moreover, Zelensky's statement came after a number of unflattering reports by Western media, the French expert noted. Time magazine, in particular, reported earlier in November, citing members of the Ukrainian president's inner circle, that Zelensky was isolated in his belief that Kiev could still succeed in hostilities against Russia. Moreover, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi gave an interview to the Economist in which he stated that Kiev's counteroffensive was "at a stalemate" — claims that were later rejected and harshly criticized by Zelensky as playing into the hands of Russia. A presidential election is supposed to take place in Ukraine in March 2024 in accordance with the country's legislation. However, the Ukrainian Constitution prohibits holding elections under martial law, which has been in effect in the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The parliamentary elections, which were supposed to take place in Ukraine on October 29, were, in particular, postponed due to martial law.

