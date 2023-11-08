https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/china-doubles-number-of-ports-pawing-maritime-silk-road-for-global-trade-1114798199.html

China Doubles Number of Ports, Pawing Maritime Silk Road for Global Trade

China Doubles Number of Ports, Pawing Maritime Silk Road for Global Trade

China's maritime strategy, backed by significant port investments, cements its global trade dominance, extending influence to key shipping lanes. This strategic network, part of the Belt and Road Initiative, spans the Indian Ocean to Europe, highlighting both commercial and economic impacts.

China's investment in port infrastructure, while primarily commercial, has also cemented its role as a central figure in international maritime trade and navigation. With the vision of consolidating its commercial prowess, Beijing has organized a network of ports under its management, strategically spanning the Indian Ocean through the Middle East's critical zones, Africa, and Europe.Initially, China's reach extended to 44 ports worldwide, setting the stage for its maritime ambitions. Over the past decade, this influence has grown to involve port operations in more than 100 locations across 50+ countries.These strategic investments have been predominantly driven by state-owned Chinese companies, placing them at the helm of these pivotal maritime hubs.Historical DevelopmentPresident Xi Jinping's launch of the maritime component (Maritime Silk Road) of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 marked a pivotal step in China's quest to expand its global market reach.This came at a time when the Asian giant overtook the United States as the world's largest trading nation. Moreover, it laid a strategic blueprint for a trade network connecting China's shores with the rest of the world.What is China’s Maritime Silk Road?MSR represents the overarching strategy for integrated logistics coordination across various modes of transport, linking the start of the supply chain in Chinese manufacturing hubs to end-user destinations worldwide.It involves the harmonious administration of maritime gateways, freight handling hubs, inventory control, customs enforcement and oversight, risk assurance, the primary transit of products, etc., (particularly employing container liners connected with terrestrial freight solutions).Maritime Routes and Key Ports & TerminalsOver the last decade, China has strategically bolstered its shipping capabilities by consolidating both state-owned and private companies. This effort extends from its domestic ports to an international expansion strategy involving the acquisition of strategic port and terminal operators, effectively forming a connection of terminals along the route connecting China to major global maritime routes.The Indian Ocean is a critical shipping corridor connecting Asia with the West. Hence, Beijing is investing in two Sri Lankan ports which sit in the heart of this ocean, as 80% of its trade, including crucial oil imports, traverses this area. The Persian Gulf is likewise of strategic importance to China for its oil and gas, essential for China's economic expansion and energy security. The region is a key maritime conduit for global energy trade, especially through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The Red Sea and Suez Canal play a vital role in the BRI's Maritime Silk Road component, allowing China to access markets in Europe, the Mediterranean, and North Africa more efficiently.The Mediterranean maritime route is vital for China due to its direct access to European and North African markets, support for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and trade diversification benefits.The Economic Importance of China's Maritime Silk RoadMarket Share of Chinese Port Investment CompaniesSome media outlets have reported that the American Enterprise Institute and Heritage Foundation's China Global Investment Tracker records over 100 investments in the shipping subsector by Chinese firms, amounting to around $2 trillion. These investments span globally and are focused along China's main trading routes and strategic locations across the globe. A third of the world's top 50 container ports have received investments from China. Notably, Hutchinson Port Holdings, COSCO Shipping Ports, and China Merchant Ports Holding are among the top port operators globally, with a presence in numerous countries and control over substantial cargo throughout.

