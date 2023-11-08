https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/cis-countries-need-extensive-preventive-work-to-ensure-security-of-commonwealth---putin-1114809356.html

CIS Countries Need Extensive Preventive Work to Ensure Security of Commonwealth - Putin

CIS Countries Need Extensive Preventive Work to Ensure Security of Commonwealth - Putin

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states need to carry out extensive preventive work to ensure security of the regional organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2023-11-08T06:18+0000

2023-11-08T06:18+0000

2023-11-08T06:18+0000

russia

vladimir putin

commonwealth of independent states

cis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114245047_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5f417ea5625432d60375e65d8baffb.jpg

In his address to the participants of the XI meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS countries, Putin said that the situation on the international arena remains tense, and mentioned the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Russian president added that other threats, including terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking, also remain. Secretaries of CIS security councils have gathered in Moscow for their 11th summit in order to focus on regional and collective security issues. Their previous meeting was held in November 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-common-peaceful-prosperous-eurasian-space-needed-for-new-world-order-1114806384.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, cis meeting, putin cis