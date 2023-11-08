https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/cis-countries-need-extensive-preventive-work-to-ensure-security-of-commonwealth---putin-1114809356.html
CIS Countries Need Extensive Preventive Work to Ensure Security of Commonwealth - Putin
CIS Countries Need Extensive Preventive Work to Ensure Security of Commonwealth - Putin
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states need to carry out extensive preventive work to ensure security of the regional organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2023-11-08T06:18+0000
2023-11-08T06:18+0000
2023-11-08T06:18+0000
russia
vladimir putin
commonwealth of independent states
cis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114245047_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_cb5f417ea5625432d60375e65d8baffb.jpg
In his address to the participants of the XI meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS countries, Putin said that the situation on the international arena remains tense, and mentioned the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Russian president added that other threats, including terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking, also remain. Secretaries of CIS security councils have gathered in Moscow for their 11th summit in order to focus on regional and collective security issues. Their previous meeting was held in November 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-common-peaceful-prosperous-eurasian-space-needed-for-new-world-order-1114806384.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114245047_189:0:2920:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_757a79b84500075381040a23ba92df3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, cis meeting, putin cis
russia, vladimir putin, cis meeting, putin cis
CIS Countries Need Extensive Preventive Work to Ensure Security of Commonwealth - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states need to carry out extensive preventive work to ensure security of the regional organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
In his address to the participants of the XI meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS countries, Putin said that the situation on the international arena remains tense, and mentioned the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
“Moreover, the actions of some countries are directly aimed at undermining the legitimate power, social stability and traditional values in the CIS countries, at violating our traditional close trade, cooperation, and cultural ties,” Putin said.
The Russian president added that other threats, including terrorism, organized crime, illegal migration and drug trafficking, also remain.
“All this requires not only a coordinated collective response, but also a lot of preventive work. In particular, it is important to make full use of the … information and analytical potential of security councils — for a deep and comprehensive study of the situation in the CIS and in the world as a whole, for clearly defining priorities, timely adjustment of strategic planning documents," Putin said.
Secretaries of CIS security councils have gathered in Moscow for their 11th summit in order to focus on regional and collective security issues. Their previous meeting was held in November 2022.