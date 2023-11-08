https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-common-peaceful-prosperous-eurasian-space-needed-for-new-world-order-1114806384.html

Putin: Common Peaceful, Prosperous Eurasian Space Needed for New World Order

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the establishment of a common peaceful, stable and prosperous Eurasian space is needed to develop a new and fairer world order.

"Development of a new and fairer world order based on the primacy of international law has been a prevailing trend at the current stage of world development. Russia believes that establishment of a common peaceful, stable and prosperous Eurasian space is an integral part of this process," the president said in an interview with Kazakh media, published on the website of the Kremlin. Putin also said that the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is an integral part of peace and stability in Eurasia. Reiterating how Russia is set to chair the CIS starting January 1, 2024, Putin detailed that the nation's "main priorities include the deepening of economic cooperation, expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, and contacts in the sphere of security and law enforcement, conjunction of Eurasian integration processes."Weighing in on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian president noted that Russia has "great expectations" as the structure has strong political and economic capacity."We have great expectations for the SCO, which brings together 26 states, since this structure has a strong consolidated political and economic capacity and covers a geographical area extending from South and Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Europe," the president said."The SCO attracts with its focus on creation and multifaceted cooperation, mutual consideration of interests, equality, openness, and respect for cultural and civilizational diversity. This compares favourably our organization with the 'narrow-block' structures with the small number of chosen participants that are promoted by the Western countries." The Russian leader further pointed out that the cooperation in security, economy and trade are among the priorities of Russia's interactions with the six Central Asian states, underscoring how integration trends in the Central Asian region were continuing to gain momentum.Russian-Kazakh TiesKazakhstan's initiatives will consolidate the potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and promote its empowerment during Kazakhstan's chairmanship, the Russian president underscored."The next year will be marked by Kazakhstan presidency in the Organization. I am convinced that the initiatives of Kazakhstan partners will consolidate the CSTO potential and promote its empowerment in the interests of all Member States," the president told media.The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.The Russian president pointed out that Russia and Kazakhstan, together with OPEC+ partners, have also proven to work in sync with one another to contribute to ensuring stability and predictability of the global oil market."Our countries are constructively interacting in the oil sector. Using the logistic facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we transport oil to the global markets in the most reliable and cost-effective way," he said. Putin went on to add that Russia and Kazakhstan plan to develop cooperation in shipbuilding and maritime transport in the Caspian Sea.

