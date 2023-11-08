"Desperate People Don't Want Elections '' - Sonja Van Den Ende on Zelensky

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/desperate-people-dont-want-elections----sonja-van-den-ende-on-zelensky-1114805506.html

While the attention has turned to the Middle East, Zelensky has become more radical

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with independent journalist, writer Sonja Van Den Ende about President Zelensky's being afraid to hold an election in Ukraine, the old weapons Ukraine is fighting Russia with, and Zelensky's movie star attention has faded. Sonja talked about the campaign in France for mercenaries to fight in Ukraine and her recent visit to Lebanon, after the October 7th Hamas murders in Israel.Rachel spoke with president of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews about a possible government shutdown, the US debt, and why Carter would suggest that Speaker Johnson should not pass any continued resolution and defunding the FBI, and CIA.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about Nancy Pelosi's close ties to Taiwan, CNAS, and how Biden absorbed most of the CNAS staff into his administration. KJ discussed who Kurt Campbell is and why Joe Biden would choose someone so hawkish on China like Kurt Campbell.Rachel spoke with professor, author, mentor, activist, and analyst Danny Shaw about the backlash for criticism of Israel, pro-Palestine students have been placed on anti-Semite lists, and the current state of censorship in the West. Danny talked about the way Israel has provoked the wider world into a larger war and the amount of profit increase for the American military-industrial complex.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

