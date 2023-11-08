https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/greenland-lost-over-one-third-of-floating-ice-shelves-in-last-50-years-1114828025.html

Greenland Lost Over One-Third of Floating Ice Shelves in Last 50 Years

Greenland Lost Over One-Third of Floating Ice Shelves in Last 50 Years

Greenland, home to a vast amount of water ice locked away in glaciers and an ice cap, has lost more than one-third of a key part of this icy deposit: its floating glaciers and ice shelves that keep the ocean waters away from ice.

2023-11-08T22:10+0000

2023-11-08T22:10+0000

2023-11-08T22:09+0000

world

greenland

ice

glacier

sea ice

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083735397_0:31:985:585_1920x0_80_0_0_6305ed4e4b32d49d0bf1736ee8737b00.jpg

In a study published on Tuesday in Nature Communications, a group of American and Danish scientists described the precipitous drop in their volume.What they found is that since 1978, roughly 400 billion tons of floating ice around Greenland has disappeared, accounting for 35% of the total floating sea ice around the massive island.“The retreat of grounding lines and increased ice discharge are clear signs of a weakening ice shelf system,” Lhermitte added.The massive ice shelves are by themselves capable of triggering a rise in ocean levels of roughly 3.6 feet if they totally melted, which would put in danger hundreds of millions of people who live in coastal cities and regions. However, the ice shelves play a highly important role in protecting the vast Greenland Ice Cap from ocean waters, which could cause that ice cap to begin melting a lot quicker. The ice cap is nearly a mile thick and covers the whole interior of the island, and if it melted, it could raise sea levels by an astonishing 23 feet.Scientists say the planet must be limited to a global increase of less than 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century to avoid such a catastrophe. However, that could come a lot sooner than expected: a recent study found the average temperature on Earth over the last decade was about 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial temperatures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/melting-ice-reveals-rare-find-horseshoe-and-bridle-possibly-belonging-to-viking-warriors-1114010723.html

greenland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

greenland ice sheet; glaciers; global warming; climate change