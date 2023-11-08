https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/israel-and-us-excluding-russians-from-gaza-evacuation-lists---hamas-1114813369.html

Israel and US Excluding Russians From Gaza Evacuation Lists - Hamas

Palestinian organization Hamas has clarified that it does not obstruct foreign citizens from leaving Gaza. However, the compilation of lists for travel to Egypt is managed by Israel and the United States, Hamas' head of international relations in the Gaza Strip and former health minister, Basem Naim, told Sputnik.

A diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday that Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) citizens have still not been cleared to be evacuated from Gaza by Israel, despite all preparations being in place.Wednesday's list of foreigners due to be evacuated from the strip did not include any Russian citizens either.According to Hamas' head of international relations, Russian citizens were not included in the evacuation lists to leave the Gaza Strip because of obstacles from Tel Aviv and Washington.

