https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/hamas-political-wing-offered-clemency-for-hostage-release---seymour-hersh-1114766570.html
Hamas Political Wing Offered 'Clemency' for Hostage Release - Seymour Hersh
Hamas Political Wing Offered 'Clemency' for Hostage Release - Seymour Hersh
In secret talks with Israel, the political leadership of Hamas has been offered “clemency” in return for a release of the Gaza-held hostages, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in an article on Substack.
2023-11-06T14:55+0000
2023-11-06T14:55+0000
2023-11-06T14:55+0000
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
gaza strip
gaza
seymour hersh
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
substack
yahya sinwar
sy hersh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114763319_0:118:2250:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_d406ec23fefafb5c96b1eadae8eb4809.jpg
In secret talks with Israel, the political leadership of Hamas has been offered “clemency” in return for a release of the Gaza-held hostages, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in an article on Substack.The offer was extended to the group’s political wing, who claim to have not been directly involved in the planning for the October 7 Hamas attack, sources told the journalist.As the Israeli military and political leadership hunt down members of the Hamas military “in the tunnels and rubble of Gaza City,” they have “orders are to shoot to kill on sight,” wrote the journalist. At the same time, the fate of the remaining hostages in Gaza has prompted Israel to come up with incentive for the Hamas political leaders to “save their own lives by arranging for Israeli hostages to be transferred to a basement in the besieged al-Shifa hospital.”Israeli military has insisted that the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip is a stronghold of Hamas. It earlier released 3D-rendered footage showing the alleged extent of a Hamas headquarters it says is burrowed deep underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital.Some Israeli officials “fear that time is running out” amid lack of understanding as to “how long the air in the tunnels will be breathable,” wrote the journalist, adding that there were hopes Israeli hostages could be moved to “safer, drier, and healthier quarters below ground in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital.” “I was told that water and food would be available,” added Hersh.In a “significant stage” in Israel’s war against Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed it has encircled Gaza City, and divided the besieged enclave into two. It touted its looming operation to destroy the tunnels and Hamas' military and civilian institutions. At the same time, it is estimated that militants are holding hostage over 248 soldiers and civilians, including foreign nationals.“Thirty-one of the hostages are seventy years and older—one is said to be a Holocaust survivor, and two are infants, aged four months and eight months, with no mother or father, and twenty-three under eighteen years of age,” an Israeli was cited as telling Hersh. The source added that the International Committee of the Red Cross “has not been pressuring Hamas to grant them access to the hostages, although it did seek almost immediate access to the two hundred Hamas prisoners in Israeli custody.”Sy Hersh recalled that “a possible breakthrough” concerning the hostages “emerged in secret talks between Israel and Yahya Sinwar, a onetime prisoner of Israel who now directs the political wing of Hamas.”Sinwar issued a statement on October 28, that said:Since then, the Hamas leader and his colleagues have been informed by Israel that if they want to survive, they must “release the Israeli hostages and agree to begin holding immediate war-crime tribunals.” Sy Hersh underscored that the Israelis were seeking the death penalty “for those Hamas combat leaders who encouraged and then did nothing to stop the war crimes of their fighters.”There has been growing global condemnation of Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza, with the Palestinian Health Ministry saying 10,022 people have been killed since October 7, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Washington, London, Berlin, Rome, Santiago, other cities, demanding an immediate ceasefire, with many perceiving Israel’s actions as a “war crime.”While the “concept of an Israeli-instigated war-crimes tribunal amid a bombing campaign that has flattened much of Gaza may seem out of a bad novel,” wrote Seymour Hersh, he cited an Israeli expert with insider knowledge of the hostage talks as insisting that Yahya Sinwar “could be open to a deal.”It was added that Sinwar and some Hamas officials “now in Qatar,” would hold out for a deal “to include a commitment that Israel would not come after them if a deal is made.”As for the Hamas militants holed up in the tunnels, sources claimed that dwindling supply of fuel to run generators and pump air could soon lead them to suffocate.“The more than two hundred miles of tunnels will inevitably become a death trap, wrote Sy Hersh, citing a US official as reiterating that “Hamas must begin to release the hostages.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/israeli-minister-forced-to-backtrack-after-saying-nuking-gaza-an-option-1114743752.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hamas-says-us-administration-biden-also-responsible-for-attack-on-refugee-center-in-gaza-1114708245.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/seymour-hersh-israel-wont-stop-bombing-gaza-until-it-destroys-65-of-hamas-tunnels-1114640859.html
gaza strip
gaza
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114763319_125:0:2125:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb25244be28dd8f8b616a7c814397f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, hamas political leadership, political wing of hamas offered clemency, release of hostages held by hamas, hamas tunnels, escalation of palestine-israel conflict, idf's boming of hamas tunnels
palestine-israel conflict, hamas political leadership, political wing of hamas offered clemency, release of hostages held by hamas, hamas tunnels, escalation of palestine-israel conflict, idf's boming of hamas tunnels
Hamas Political Wing Offered 'Clemency' for Hostage Release - Seymour Hersh
Israel, whose military claimed it has encircled Gaza City, and was poised to press on with its attack on Hamas despite widespread calls for a ceasefire or temporary pauses, has estimated that over 240 hostages are being held by the militant group.
In secret talks with Israel, the political leadership of Hamas has been offered “clemency” in return for a release of the Gaza-held hostages
, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh
wrote in an article
on Substack
.
The offer was extended to the group’s political wing, who claim to have not been directly involved in the planning for the October 7 Hamas attack, sources told the journalist.
“The thought was that if they agree to try their own people and order them executed, they will be given their lives while also exonerating Israel for the war,” an American official was quoted as saying.
As the Israeli military and political leadership hunt down members of the Hamas
military “in the tunnels and rubble of Gaza City,
” they have “orders are to shoot to kill on sight,
” wrote the journalist. At the same time, the fate of the remaining hostages
in Gaza has prompted Israel to come up with incentive for the Hamas political leaders to “save their own lives by arranging for Israeli hostages to be transferred to a basement in the besieged al-Shifa hospital
.”
Israeli military has insisted that the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip is a stronghold of Hamas. It earlier released 3D-rendered footage
showing the alleged extent of a Hamas headquarters it says is burrowed deep underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital.
Some Israeli officials “fear that time is running out” amid lack of understanding as to “how long the air in the tunnels will be breathable,” wrote the journalist, adding that there were hopes Israeli hostages could be moved to “safer, drier, and healthier quarters below ground in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital.” “I was told that water and food would be available,” added Hersh.
“We’re holding out clemency for the Hamas political leadership - giving them a chance to surrender the hostages and cling to life by moving them to the hospital,” a source told the Pulitzer Prize-winner.
In a “significant stage
” in Israel’s war against Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed it has encircled Gaza City, and divided the besieged enclave
into two. It touted its looming operation to destroy the tunnels and Hamas' military and civilian institutions. At the same time, it is estimated that militants are holding hostage over 248 soldiers and civilians
, including foreign nationals.
“Thirty-one of the hostages are seventy years and older—one is said to be a Holocaust survivor, and two are infants, aged four months and eight months, with no mother or father, and twenty-three under eighteen years of age,” an Israeli was cited as telling Hersh. The source added that the International Committee of the Red Cross “has not been pressuring Hamas to grant them access to the hostages, although it did seek almost immediate access to the two hundred Hamas prisoners in Israeli custody.”
Sy Hersh recalled that “a possible breakthrough” concerning the hostages “emerged in secret talks between Israel and Yahya Sinwar, a onetime prisoner of Israel who now directs the political wing of Hamas.”
Sinwar issued a statement on October 28, that said:
“We are ready to conduct an immediate prisoner exchange deal that includes the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for all prisoners held by the Palestinian resistance.”
Since then, the Hamas leader and his colleagues have been informed by Israel
that if they want to survive, they must “release the Israeli hostages and agree to begin holding immediate war-crime tribunals
.” Sy Hersh underscored that the Israelis were seeking the death penalty “for those Hamas combat leaders who encouraged and then did nothing to stop the war crimes of their fighters.
”
There has been growing global condemnation of Israel’s retaliatory bombing of Gaza
, with the Palestinian Health Ministry saying 10,022 people have been killed since October 7, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. Hundreds of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Washington, London, Berlin, Rome, Santiago, other cities, demanding an immediate ceasefire, with many perceiving Israel’s actions
as a “war crime
.”
While the “concept of an Israeli-instigated war-crimes tribunal amid a bombing campaign that has flattened much of Gaza may seem out of a bad novel,” wrote Seymour Hersh, he cited an Israeli expert with insider knowledge of the hostage talks as insisting that Yahya Sinwar “could be open to a deal.”
“He is a fanatic and an ascetic… Dedicated to the cause. No family, very religious but got very friendly with Shin Bet [Israeli internal security] guys while in prison and was seen as not irrational. He will want a chance to give service to the cause. He will be open to a door,” the expert said.
It was added that Sinwar and some Hamas officials “now in Qatar,” would hold out for a deal “to include a commitment that Israel would not come after them if a deal is made.”
As for the Hamas militants holed up in the tunnels
, sources claimed that dwindling supply of fuel to run generators and pump air could soon lead them to suffocate.
“The more than two hundred miles of tunnels will inevitably become a death trap, wrote Sy Hersh, citing a US official as reiterating that “Hamas must begin to release the hostages.”