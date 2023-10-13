https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/active-phase-of-csto-indestructible-brotherhood-exercise-kicks-off-in-kyrgyzstan-1114162172.html

Active Phase of CSTO 'Indestructible Brotherhood' Exercise Kicks Off in Kyrgyzstan

The active phase of the CSTO exercise "Unbreakable Indestructible" has begun at the Edelweiss shooting range in the Issyk-Kul region.

The active phase of the CSTO's Unbreakable Indestructible exercise has begun at the Edelweiss shooting range in the Issyk-Kul region.Soldiers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are taking part in the drills. During the active phase, they will practice the preparation for and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO peacekeeping forces in the Central Asian region. More than 200 units of aviation, armored and automotive equipment, military transport, combat and army aviation, naval vessels, and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved. The actions of the peacekeeping forces will be observed by the defense ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the CSTO secretary general, the first deputy defense minister of Belarus, representatives of the CSTO Joint Staff, the military diplomatic corps accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic, and other invited guests.

