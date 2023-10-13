https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/active-phase-of-csto-indestructible-brotherhood-exercise-kicks-off-in-kyrgyzstan-1114162172.html
Active Phase of CSTO 'Indestructible Brotherhood' Exercise Kicks Off in Kyrgyzstan
Active Phase of CSTO 'Indestructible Brotherhood' Exercise Kicks Off in Kyrgyzstan
The active phase of the CSTO exercise "Unbreakable Indestructible" has begun at the Edelweiss shooting range in the Issyk-Kul region.
2023-10-13T05:22+0000
2023-10-13T05:22+0000
2023-10-13T05:22+0000
military
kyrgyzstan
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia
tajikistan
drills
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114128429_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d3e7ff33f4538a33a8b7780c8a66d0.jpg
The active phase of the CSTO's Unbreakable Indestructible exercise has begun at the Edelweiss shooting range in the Issyk-Kul region.Soldiers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are taking part in the drills. During the active phase, they will practice the preparation for and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO peacekeeping forces in the Central Asian region. More than 200 units of aviation, armored and automotive equipment, military transport, combat and army aviation, naval vessels, and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved. The actions of the peacekeeping forces will be observed by the defense ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the CSTO secretary general, the first deputy defense minister of Belarus, representatives of the CSTO Joint Staff, the military diplomatic corps accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic, and other invited guests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/csto-invited-saudi-arabia-iran-china-mongolia-as-observers-to-exercises-in-belarus-1112942333.html
kyrgyzstan
russia
tajikistan
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114128429_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2799c78c780f98136dcc568e3ad3da7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
indestructible brotherhood, edelweiss shooting range, issyk-kul region
indestructible brotherhood, edelweiss shooting range, issyk-kul region
Active Phase of CSTO 'Indestructible Brotherhood' Exercise Kicks Off in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is hosting the Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces from October 9 to 13.
The active phase of the CSTO's Unbreakable Indestructible exercise has begun at the Edelweiss shooting range in the Issyk-Kul region.
Soldiers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan are taking part in the drills.
During the active phase, they will practice the preparation for and conduct of a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO peacekeeping forces
in the Central Asian region.
More than 200 units of aviation, armored and automotive equipment, military transport, combat and army aviation, naval vessels, and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved.
The actions of the peacekeeping forces will be observed by the defense ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the CSTO secretary general, the first deputy defense minister of Belarus, representatives of the CSTO
Joint Staff, the military diplomatic corps accredited in the Kyrgyz Republic, and other invited guests.