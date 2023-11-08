https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-holds-meeting-with-chinese-central-military-council-vice-chairman-1114813333.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Chinese Central Military Council Vice Chairman
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Council of China Zhang Youxia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Council of China Zhang Youxia who had discussed Russia-China military cooperation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier this day.On Wednesday, Shoigu and Zhang held a meeting in Moscow. The military officials endorsed the high level of military cooperation between the countries, pointing out that such a level is possible due to friendly and trusting relations between the leaders of the two countries.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin Holds Meeting With Chinese Central Military Council Vice Chairman
"I was asked both last night and this morning in the context of the guest of our Defense Minister, the Vice Chairman of the Central Military Council of the PRC, whether the President will receive him. Yes, the President will also receive him today, the conversation will take place," the Kremlin spokesman stated.
