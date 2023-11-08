https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-holds-meeting-with-chinese-central-military-council-vice-chairman-1114813333.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Chinese Central Military Council Vice Chairman

Putin Holds Meeting With Chinese Central Military Council Vice Chairman

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Council of China Zhang Youxia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.

2023-11-08T11:59+0000

2023-11-08T11:59+0000

2023-11-08T11:59+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

russia-china cooperation

china

sergei shoigu

military cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111677361_0:0:3048:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_2f553b2f7dcc9ffc20c4174366b35e22.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vice Chairman of the Central Military Council of China Zhang Youxia who had discussed Russia-China military cooperation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier this day.On Wednesday, Shoigu and Zhang held a meeting in Moscow. The military officials endorsed the high level of military cooperation between the countries, pointing out that such a level is possible due to friendly and trusting relations between the leaders of the two countries.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Zhang Youxia Putin Zhang Youxia 2023-11-08T11:59+0000 true PT15M01S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, president, vice chairman, zhang youxia, sergei shoigu, russia-china cooperation, russia-china military cooperation, military forum, military dialogue, military negotiations, military communication, multipolar world, polycentric world, russia-china alliance