https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-to-meet-with-chinese-military-official-on-wednesday-1114811095.html

Putin to Meet With Chinese Military Official on Wednesday- Kremlin

Putin to Meet With Chinese Military Official on Wednesday- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will host the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2023-11-08T09:48+0000

2023-11-08T09:48+0000

2023-11-08T09:59+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

people's republic of china

treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114064503_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_625957493842a1cbb69aea4f07f810ac.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will host the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“I was asked last night and this morning in the context of the guest of our Defense Minister [Sergei Shoigu]. I mean the deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China. Will the president meet with him? Yes, the president will also meet with him today, the conversation will take place,” Peskov told reporters.Kremlin on Risks of Use of WMDs: Russia Has Doctrine on This IssueThe aggressive nature of the collective West in regard to Russia is not a secret, and Russia has a doctrine when it comes to existential threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that risks of the use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons are growing due to actions of the United States.“The rather aggressive nature, directly and indirectly demonstrated by the aggressive nature of the so-called collective West in relation to our country, is no secret to anyone,” Peskov told reporters when asked about Patrushev’s statement.The spokesman also commented on the risks of the use of weapons of mass destruction.“We have our doctrine, where everything is clearly stated, there are no changes there,” Peskov said.Russia Ready for Dialogue on Strategic Stability – KremlinRussia is ready for a dialogue on strategic stability, but it should not be conducted in the manner of one side lecturing the other, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) left Washington no choice but to withdraw from the treaty as well."At this point, there are no preconditions [for dialogue on the issue]. Although dialogue is clearly necessary. It cannot be conducted in the mode of one side lecturing the other side. We will not practice this. But we believe that this dialogue is extremely necessary, and we are certainly ready to start it," Peskov told reporters.He added that the de facto situation with the withdrawal from the treaty would not change in any way.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/how-many-nukes-does-china-have--1114666410.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-missiles-soar-as-strategic-nuclear-deterrence-forces-drill-takes-off-1114494041.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/what-is-the-us-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1114675446.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-china, vladimir putin, putin china, russian-chinese partnership, nuclear doctrine, nukes, wmd