International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/putin-to-meet-with-chinese-military-official-on-wednesday-1114811095.html
Putin to Meet With Chinese Military Official on Wednesday- Kremlin
Putin to Meet With Chinese Military Official on Wednesday- Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will host the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2023-11-08T09:48+0000
2023-11-08T09:59+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
people's republic of china
treaty on conventional armed forces in europe (cfe)
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114064503_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_625957493842a1cbb69aea4f07f810ac.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will host the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.“I was asked last night and this morning in the context of the guest of our Defense Minister [Sergei Shoigu]. I mean the deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China. Will the president meet with him? Yes, the president will also meet with him today, the conversation will take place,” Peskov told reporters.Kremlin on Risks of Use of WMDs: Russia Has Doctrine on This IssueThe aggressive nature of the collective West in regard to Russia is not a secret, and Russia has a doctrine when it comes to existential threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.Earlier in the day, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that risks of the use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons are growing due to actions of the United States.“The rather aggressive nature, directly and indirectly demonstrated by the aggressive nature of the so-called collective West in relation to our country, is no secret to anyone,” Peskov told reporters when asked about Patrushev’s statement.The spokesman also commented on the risks of the use of weapons of mass destruction.“We have our doctrine, where everything is clearly stated, there are no changes there,” Peskov said.Russia Ready for Dialogue on Strategic Stability – KremlinRussia is ready for a dialogue on strategic stability, but it should not be conducted in the manner of one side lecturing the other, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) left Washington no choice but to withdraw from the treaty as well."At this point, there are no preconditions [for dialogue on the issue]. Although dialogue is clearly necessary. It cannot be conducted in the mode of one side lecturing the other side. We will not practice this. But we believe that this dialogue is extremely necessary, and we are certainly ready to start it," Peskov told reporters.He added that the de facto situation with the withdrawal from the treaty would not change in any way.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/how-many-nukes-does-china-have--1114666410.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-missiles-soar-as-strategic-nuclear-deterrence-forces-drill-takes-off-1114494041.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/what-is-the-us-minuteman-iii-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-1114675446.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114064503_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dab62d1ded9b4092170e859cfc69b49.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china, vladimir putin, putin china, russian-chinese partnership, nuclear doctrine, nukes, wmd
russia-china, vladimir putin, putin china, russian-chinese partnership, nuclear doctrine, nukes, wmd

Putin to Meet With Chinese Military Official on Wednesday- Kremlin

09:48 GMT 08.11.2023 (Updated: 09:59 GMT 08.11.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified Moscow's position on crucial matters on the current policy agenda. He provided insight into Vladimir Putin's upcoming meeting with a high-ranking Chinese military official and addressed other pressing issues.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday will host the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
Military
How Many Nukes Does China Have?
2 November, 16:12 GMT
I was asked last night and this morning in the context of the guest of our Defense Minister [Sergei Shoigu]. I mean the deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China. Will the president meet with him? Yes, the president will also meet with him today, the conversation will take place,” Peskov told reporters.

Kremlin on Risks of Use of WMDs: Russia Has Doctrine on This Issue

The aggressive nature of the collective West in regard to Russia is not a secret, and Russia has a doctrine when it comes to existential threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that risks of the use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons are growing due to actions of the United States.
Launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
Multimedia
Russian Missiles Soar as Strategic Nuclear Deterrence Forces Drill Takes Off
26 October, 18:06 GMT
The rather aggressive nature, directly and indirectly demonstrated by the aggressive nature of the so-called collective West in relation to our country, is no secret to anyone,” Peskov told reporters when asked about Patrushev’s statement.
The spokesman also commented on the risks of the use of weapons of mass destruction.
“We have our doctrine, where everything is clearly stated, there are no changes there,” Peskov said.

Russia Ready for Dialogue on Strategic Stability – Kremlin

Russia is ready for a dialogue on strategic stability, but it should not be conducted in the manner of one side lecturing the other, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) left Washington no choice but to withdraw from the treaty as well.
A US Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California toward a missile range in Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, 4,200 miles away, on February 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is the US’ Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile?
2 November, 20:50 GMT
"At this point, there are no preconditions [for dialogue on the issue]. Although dialogue is clearly necessary. It cannot be conducted in the mode of one side lecturing the other side. We will not practice this. But we believe that this dialogue is extremely necessary, and we are certainly ready to start it," Peskov told reporters.
He added that the de facto situation with the withdrawal from the treaty would not change in any way.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала