Russia-China Military Contacts Reaching New Level - Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Moscow Region (Sputnik) - Military contacts between Russia and China are reaching a new level, as high-tech fields, including space and modern weapons, are being prioritized, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
“Of course, our cooperation, our contacts in the military sphere
…here, of course, our work in high-tech areas comes first, meaning space, including high-orbit groupings, meaning modern and promising types of weapons, which will certainly ensure... the security of both Russia and China,” Putin said at the meeting with the deputy chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, adding that interaction between Moscow and Beijing is a “stabilizing factor” for the global security.
The president added that joint military drills are conducted on the regular basis, and the level of cooperation is “increasing.”