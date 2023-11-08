https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-army-ushers-in-upgraded-krasnopol-for-combat-in-special-op-zone-1114808776.html

Russian Army Ushers in Upgraded Krasnopol For Combat in Special Op Zone

Artillery is considere to be the main pillar of modern warfare, and Russia constantly develops new shells and munitions to prevail on the battlefield. Russian engineers have upgraded Krasnopol projectile – and not is even more precise and lethal.

The Russian military has started using a new and improved version of the Krasnopol projectile in the special military operation zone, officials from the High Precision Complexes (part of the Rostec state corporation) told Sputnik.The newest version of the Krasnopol is even more precise. The Russian army uses this laser-guided shell to obliterate tanks and even destroy enemy bunkers. The munition can be launched from different types of artillery, and it reaches a target at a distance of up to 25 km.Earlier in August, High Precision Complexes announced that the combat capabilities of the Krasnopol munition had been enhanced by specialists at the Instrument Engineering Design Bureau.The 152mm caliber Krasnopol high-precision guided artillery projectile is equipped with a semi-active laser guidance system, which homes in on a laser beam reflected from the target. The trajectory correction maneuvers during the projectile's approach to the target are achieved using aerodynamic fins. Consequently, the Krasnopol provides pinpoint accuracy, with just a two-meter maximum deviation from the target line, and it has an impressive maximum range of 25 kilometers.

