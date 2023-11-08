https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-army-ushers-in-upgraded-krasnopol-for-combat-in-special-op-zone-1114808776.html
Russian Army Ushers in Upgraded Krasnopol For Combat in Special Op Zone
Artillery is considere to be the main pillar of modern warfare, and Russia constantly develops new shells and munitions to prevail on the battlefield. Russian engineers have upgraded Krasnopol projectile – and not is even more precise and lethal.
The Russian military has started using a new and improved version of the Krasnopol projectile in the special military operation zone, officials from the High Precision Complexes (part of the Rostec state corporation) told Sputnik.The newest version of the Krasnopol is even more precise. The Russian army uses this laser-guided shell to obliterate tanks and even destroy enemy bunkers. The munition can be launched from different types of artillery, and it reaches a target at a distance of up to 25 km.Earlier in August, High Precision Complexes announced that the combat capabilities of the Krasnopol munition had been enhanced by specialists at the Instrument Engineering Design Bureau.The 152mm caliber Krasnopol high-precision guided artillery projectile is equipped with a semi-active laser guidance system, which homes in on a laser beam reflected from the target. The trajectory correction maneuvers during the projectile's approach to the target are achieved using aerodynamic fins. Consequently, the Krasnopol provides pinpoint accuracy, with just a two-meter maximum deviation from the target line, and it has an impressive maximum range of 25 kilometers.
Artillery is regarded as a crucial pillar of modern warfare, and Russia has been consistently focusing on fine-tuning its ammo and shells to gain the upper hand on the battlefield. In this pursuit, Russian engineers have upgraded the Krasnopol projectile, making it more precise and deadly.
The Russian military has started using a new and improved version of the Krasnopol projectile in the special military operation zone, officials from the High Precision Complexes (part of the Rostec state corporation) told Sputnik.
“The upgraded version of the Krasnopol guided artillery munition has been successfully employed during the course of the special operation, consistently obliterating targets when the necessary conditions are met,” a source revealed.
The newest version of the Krasnopol is even more precise. The Russian army uses this laser-guided shell to obliterate tanks and even destroy enemy bunkers
. The munition can be launched from different types of artillery, and it reaches a target at a distance of up to 25 km.
Earlier in August, High Precision Complexes announced that the combat capabilities of the Krasnopol munition had been enhanced by specialists at the Instrument Engineering Design Bureau.
The 152mm caliber Krasnopol high-precision guided artillery projectile is equipped with a semi-active laser guidance system, which homes in on a laser beam reflected from the target. The trajectory correction maneuvers during the projectile's approach to the target are achieved using aerodynamic fins. Consequently, the Krasnopol provides pinpoint accuracy, with just a two-meter maximum deviation from the target line, and it has an impressive maximum range of 25 kilometers.