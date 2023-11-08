https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-chinese-military-partnership-not-aimed-against-other-nations-shoigu-assures-1114813786.html
Russian-Chinese Military Partnership Not Aimed Against Other Nations, Shoigu Assures
Russian-Chinese Military Partnership Not Aimed Against Other Nations, Shoigu Assures
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission. It is the second summit between Russia’s and Chinese top brass military executives in ten days.
2023-11-08T12:42+0000
2023-11-08T12:42+0000
2023-11-08T12:45+0000
military
russia
china
sergei shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114814616_14:0:1330:740_1920x0_80_0_0_100e0d1c52f46fd34a3c0ecf4fc7e79d.png
The military partnership between Moscow and Beijing is not aimed against other countries, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed during talks with Chinese General Zhang Youxia.Shoigu recalled that he met Zhang Youxia in Beijing last week during the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, which was held under the "Common Security, Lasting Peace" motto. Russia's defense chief stressed that such dynamics show a high level of cooperation between the two countries.Shoigu highlighted that the foundation of Russia-Chinese cooperation lies in the mutual trust and friendship shared between Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi.Shoigu pointed out that the ties between Russia and China are a model of strategic interaction based on trust and respect, adding that “unlike some aggressive Western countries” Moscow and Beijing have not established a military bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/top-defense-officials-participate-in-10th-xiangshan-security-forum-in-china-1114594378.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114814616_179:0:1166:740_1920x0_80_0_0_de854effb2b73b550ba112e3489973ee.png
Sergei Shoigu and Zhang Youxia Meeting
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission
2023-11-08T12:42+0000
true
PT0M45S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, sergei shoigu, shoigu china, russia-china military, chinese general moscow, zhang youxia shoigu
russia, sergei shoigu, shoigu china, russia-china military, chinese general moscow, zhang youxia shoigu
Russian-Chinese Military Partnership Not Aimed Against Other Nations, Shoigu Assures
12:42 GMT 08.11.2023 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 08.11.2023)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission. This marks the second summit between Chinese and Russian top military brass in a span of just ten days.
The military partnership between Moscow and Beijing is not aimed against other countries, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed during talks with Chinese General Zhang Youxia.
“Russian-Chinese military relations are steadily developing in all directions. We regularly conduct joint operational and combat training activities on land, in the air and at sea, and we successfully complete combat training missions of varying complexity side by side. And all these actions are not directed against third countries, we do it solely in our own mutual interests,” the Russian defense chief emphasized.
Shoigu recalled that he met Zhang Youxia in Beijing last week during the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, which was held under the "Common Security, Lasting Peace" motto. Russia's defense chief stressed that such dynamics show a high level of cooperation between the two countries.
Shoigu highlighted that the foundation of Russia-Chinese cooperation lies in the mutual trust and friendship shared between Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi.
“This year, the heads of states conducted two personal meetings – in Moscow and Beijing. We seek to implement all agreements that were reached at the highest level," Shoigu added.
Shoigu pointed out that the ties between Russia and China are a model of strategic interaction based on trust and respect, adding that “unlike some aggressive Western countries” Moscow and Beijing have not established a military bloc.