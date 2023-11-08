https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-chinese-military-partnership-not-aimed-against-other-nations-shoigu-assures-1114813786.html

Russian-Chinese Military Partnership Not Aimed Against Other Nations, Shoigu Assures

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission. It is the second summit between Russia’s and Chinese top brass military executives in ten days.

The military partnership between Moscow and Beijing is not aimed against other countries, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed during talks with Chinese General Zhang Youxia.Shoigu recalled that he met Zhang Youxia in Beijing last week during the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, which was held under the "Common Security, Lasting Peace" motto. Russia's defense chief stressed that such dynamics show a high level of cooperation between the two countries.Shoigu highlighted that the foundation of Russia-Chinese cooperation lies in the mutual trust and friendship shared between Vladimir Putin and Chairman Xi.Shoigu pointed out that the ties between Russia and China are a model of strategic interaction based on trust and respect, adding that “unlike some aggressive Western countries” Moscow and Beijing have not established a military bloc.

