US House Panel Subpoenas Hunter & James Biden as Impeachment Inquiry Heats Up

The US House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden and others to appear for interviews as part of the probe into the Biden family's business dealings.

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the release said. Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews, including the US president's daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, the release said. The Kentucky lawmaker plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week. In September, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records.The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates had established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries.Earlier this week, Comer said Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.The latest comes after the top prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case told the House Judiciary Committee during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that politics did not play a factor in filing charges against Hunter Biden. The meeting marked the first time a special counsel answered questions during an active probe before congressional lawmakers.

