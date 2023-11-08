https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-house-panel-subpoenas-hunter--james-biden-as-impeachment-inquiry-heats-up-1114826252.html
The US House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden and others to appear for interviews as part of the probe into the Biden family's business dealings.
"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the release said. Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews, including the US president's daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, the release said. The Kentucky lawmaker plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week. In September, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records. The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates had established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries. Earlier this week, Comer said Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden's companies. The latest comes after the top prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case told the House Judiciary Committee during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that politics did not play a factor in filing charges against Hunter Biden. The meeting marked the first time a special counsel answered questions during an active probe before congressional lawmakers.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden, Rob Walker and others to appear for interviews as part of the investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.
"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, brother, James Biden, and Biden family associate, Rob Walker, to appear for depositions," the release said.
Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews, including the US president's daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, the release said.
The Kentucky lawmaker plans to send additional subpoenas and transcribed interview requests later this week.
“The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes,” Comer said. "Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence."
In September, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records.
The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates had established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries.
Earlier this week, Comer said Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.
The latest comes after the top prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case told the House Judiciary Committee during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that politics did not play a factor in filing charges against Hunter Biden. The meeting marked the first time a special counsel answered questions during an active probe before congressional lawmakers.
Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to three charges related to the possession of a firearm while he was under the influence of illicit drugs. The charges date back to gun forms from 2018.