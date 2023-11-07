https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/top-prosecutor-in-hunter-biden-case-claims-politics-played-no-part-in-charges-1114802580.html

Top Prosecutor in Hunter Biden Case Claims Politics ‘Played No Part’ in Charges

Hunter Biden has been accused by critics of using his father’s name to open doors in the business world and conclude lucrative deals that the president may have provided cover for and may even have benefited from.

In a closed-door hearing by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, the top federal prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denied that politics influenced his decision to charge the US president’s son with crimes.The committee, now controlled by the Republicans after winning the November 2022 elections, has sought further clarity on the DOJ’s investigations of Hunter Biden, including its eventual decision earlier this year to charge the businessman with several financial-related crimes.Despite the secrecy of the hearing due to it being about an ongoing investigation, a copy of US Attorney David Weiss’ opening statement was given to the press by the DOJ.“At no time was I blocked, or otherwise prevented from pursuing charges or taking the steps necessary in the investigation by other United States Attorneys, the Tax Division or anyone else at the Department of Justice,” he said.Earlier this year, two whistleblowers from the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) claimed before a different congressional committee that the investigation into Biden had been “slow-walked” by Ziegler, delaying a search warrant until after the November 2020 election and then quietly burying it.Biden is charged with crimes related to possessing a handgun while still considered a drug user, and for an alleged failure to pay federal income taxes. However, Republicans have claimed that Weiss buried far more serious corruption charges against Biden. Democrats have called the effort a “waste of time” and an attempt to sour the Biden name ahead of the coming 2024 elections, when US President Joe Biden is expected to once again appear on the ballot.

