Why Does US Keep Mum on Arms Supplies to Israel?

The Biden administration remains tight-lipped about “critical” US military equipment being delivered to Tel Aviv amid the ongoing armed conflict between Palestine and Israel.

US claims that transparency about Washington's weapons delivers to Tel Aviv would endanger Israel’s operational security are misleading, experts have told The Intercept.According to him, "the purposeful lack of transparency over what weapons the US is supplying to Israel ‘on a daily basis’ is tied to the larger administration policy of downplaying the extent to which Israel will use those weapons to commit war crimes and kill civilians in Gaza."The Intercept also cited an unnamed retired US Marine general as saying that Washington keeping mum on details on its arms supplies to Tel Aviv can be attributed to the political sensitivity of the Palestine-Israel conflict.In particular, weapons used in door-to-door urban warfare, which […] result in civilian casualties, are not going to be something the [Biden] administration wants to publicize, the retired officer said.Although the US Department of Defense at first declined to identify any specific weapons systems supplied to Israel, it finally revealed that these include "precision guided munitions, small diameter bombs, artillery, ammunition, Iron Dome interceptors and other critical equipment."The US news website also recalled that while the Biden administration "put out a three-page list of arms for Ukraine, information on weapons sent to Israel could fit in one sentence."US President Joe Biden earlier requested $14.3 billion in funding for Israel in addition to the over $3 billion in military assistance Washington already provides. The Interceptor quoted unnamed sources as saying that most recently, the Biden administration is planning to send $320 million in precision Spice bombs to Israel.

