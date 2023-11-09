https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/journalists-are-intentional-targets-of-idf-airstrikes-the-gaza-tragedy-behind-the-camera-1114842793.html

'Journalists Are Intentional Targets of IDF Airstrikes': The Gaza Tragedy Behind the Camera

'Journalists Are Intentional Targets of IDF Airstrikes': The Gaza Tragedy Behind the Camera

Journalists in the Gaza Strip continue their work despite frequent interruptions in phone networks, internet and electricity access that prevents rapid... 09.11.2023, Sputnik International

At least 46 journalists have been killed in the Gaza Strip, with another three still missing, according to local information. Reporters from the Gaza Strip are keeping a list of diseased colleagues, fearing they “will remain in memory only as numbers.” In this backdrop, Gazan journalists told Sputnik about the conditions in which they have to work and the stories of their murdered colleagues. 'Israelis are Close, Situation is Very Tough'Journalists in Gaza, as well as other local residents, are facing a humanitarian disaster, but still continue to do their job and report on the situation in the strip no matter what - even if it costs them their lives. The most difficult thing for journalists in Gaza is to continue normal operations under a total blockade, said Mahmoud Mazloum, a producer and reporter for the ‘Palestine’ channel in the Gaza Strip. They have to band together even to charge their cell phones from the remaining available power sources, most often car batteries. "We don't even work most of the day. We wait for the phones to charge a little so we can do our job. Also, the network is not always available - sometimes we have to wait for hours [for it] to be restored," Mazloum bemoaned. 'Not Just Numbers - They are People'Almost every day, Gazan journalist have to update their list of murdered colleagues. They're keeping it by themselves, with names and surnames. This point is essential for local journalists. "They - and we - are not just numbers. They are people killed by Israeli attacks. We must remember all of them," stressed Mazloum. He also pointed out that journalists and their families are often specified targets of the Israeli army.Mazloum also shared with Sputnik the story of his murdered colleague Muhammad Abu Khattab:Mohammed Alaoul, an Anadolu Agency cameraman from the Gaza Strip, likewise lost his entire family, including four sons, as a result of the Israeli airstrike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on the night of November 4.A Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) report has counted at least 39 journalists and media workers confirmed dead over the last month: 34 Palestinian, four Israeli, and one Lebanese, as of November 9. According to the report, this is the deadliest month for journalists globally since their records began in 1992.

