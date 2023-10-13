https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/palestinian-journalist-we-feel-as-if-we-are-already-dead-here-in-gaza-1114166805.html

Palestinian Journalist: 'We Feel as If We are Already Dead Here in Gaza'

Following the devastating assault by Hamas, Israel has imposed complete siege on the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the militant group. Samer Al-Kattaa, a Palestinian journalist living in Gaza, told Sputnik how Palestinians are enduring the blockade.

Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on October 7 launched indiscriminate rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli settlements, and ambushed Jewish civilians and soldiers in neighboring areas, taking hostages. The assault immediately exposed the Gaza Strip to Israeli retaliation, leaving almost 2.3 million people trapped.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a series of airstrikes on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) strongholds located in the poor and densely populated Gaza Strip and exerted a full blockade of the region, shutting off food, fuel, electricity, and water supplies in a bid to force the militants to give up. Meanwhile, the situation is spiraling into nothing short of a humanitarian catastrophe for ordinary Palestinians.No Food, No Water, No ElectricityGaza’s inhabitants have been left without water and at risk of starvation, with hospitals on the verge of turning into "morgues" without electricity, per a warning from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday.Meanwhile, the Israeli bombing campaign has left thousands displaced."It's from hell. One bomb can destroy a neighborhood. They are targeting one house, but they are killing people from 5 to 10 houses, all of them under rubble. All of them dead."While Palestinian militant groups are reported to have a network of sophisticated underground passages in the Gaza Strip, ordinary people don't have shelters where they can hide from the air raids.Palestinians have been held hostage to decades-long fighting between Hamas, which does not recognize Israel's right to exist, and the IDF, which launches regular retaliation strikes on Gaza.Hamas has ruled the enclave since June 2007, following Israel's withdrawal from the region in 2005 and the militant group's subsequent victory in the months-long conflict with Fatah (formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement). According to some estimates, the internal political fight in Gaza claimed the lives of more than 600 Palestinians.The incessant fighting by Palestinian groups stems from the failure to complete the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and create an independent Palestinian state, according to Moscow. Following the Oslo accords, which laid the groundwork for a two-state solution, the United States, the European Union, Russia, and the United Nations proposed a peace plan called the “Road Map” in 2002. However, the roadmap has so far remained ink on paper.'We Will Die Here, in Gaza'While the IDF is mulling a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians don't have anywhere to flee the bombardment. Even though Gaza borders Egypt, Cairo has made it clear that it cannot provide the Palestinian enclave’s inhabitants refuge in the North African state."Egypt hopes for a resolution of the Palestinian cause through negotiations leading to a just peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state," Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi said on Tuesday, as quoted by Middle Eastern press. "However, Egypt will not allow the Palestinian cause to be settled at the expense of other parties."Meanwhile, pressure is growing to provide an escape corridor for Gaza's 2.3 million people. On Friday, the IDF urged the evacuation of the Gaza City residents and those living in the north of the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, as the Israeli military seeks to crack down on Hamas militants who are believed to be hiding in Gaza's underground tunnels.In response, the United Nations said it is nearly impossible to evacuate 1.1 million people in such a limited timeframe. "The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated.Meanwhile, Gaza civilians, shocked by the continuous bombing, uncertain prospects, and the international community's hesitance to stretch a helping hand to those destitute, appear to be frustrated and demoralized.

