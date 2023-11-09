International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/kazakhstan-to-supply-china-with-uranium---state-company-1114834326.html
Kazakhstan to Supply China With Uranium - State Company
Kazakhstan to Supply China With Uranium - State Company
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakh state uranium company Kazatomprom has signed a deal with the China National Uranium Company to supply the country with uranium, the Kazakh company announced on Thursday.
2023-11-09T06:39+0000
2023-11-09T06:39+0000
economy
kazakhstan
china
uranium
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102018/45/1020184510_0:93:1553:967_1920x0_80_0_0_3520b0a8df4efe938e573b96d9c6a145.jpg
"JSC National Atomic Corporation 'Kazatomprom' has signed a contract for the supply of Kazakhstani natural uranium concentrates with China National Uranium Company Limited – CNUC (subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation – CNNC)," the company said in a statement. It added that the contract would "contribute to meeting China’s growing need for clean, net zero energy" and would enhance "the historic long-term relationships between the two countries in the nuclear industry." The deal was signed during the International Import Expo 2023 in Shanghai. Details of the supply volumes and contract terms have not been disclosed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/russias-position-on-uranium-market-is-difficult-to-overestimate--kremlin-1114638807.html
kazakhstan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102018/45/1020184510_71:0:1483:1059_1920x0_80_0_0_114a43e1931ab82a32ff10246a04b8dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, kazakhstan, uranium, cnina national uranium company
china, kazakhstan, uranium, cnina national uranium company

Kazakhstan to Supply China With Uranium - State Company

06:39 GMT 09.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / FARS NEWSSample of enriched uranium
Sample of enriched uranium - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / FARS NEWS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakh state uranium company Kazatomprom has signed a deal with the China National Uranium Company to supply the country with uranium, the Kazakh company announced on Thursday.
"JSC National Atomic Corporation 'Kazatomprom' has signed a contract for the supply of Kazakhstani natural uranium concentrates with China National Uranium Company Limited – CNUC (subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation – CNNC)," the company said in a statement.
Work on a fuel cassette of the nuclear power reactor at the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, a TVEL subsidiary - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2023
World
Kremlin on Macron's Kazakhstan Tour: Russia’s Uranium Market Position 'Hard to Overestimate’
1 November, 10:29 GMT
It added that the contract would "contribute to meeting China’s growing need for clean, net zero energy" and would enhance "the historic long-term relationships between the two countries in the nuclear industry."
The deal was signed during the International Import Expo 2023 in Shanghai. Details of the supply volumes and contract terms have not been disclosed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала