Kazakhstan to Supply China With Uranium - State Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakh state uranium company Kazatomprom has signed a deal with the China National Uranium Company to supply the country with uranium, the Kazakh company announced on Thursday.

"JSC National Atomic Corporation 'Kazatomprom' has signed a contract for the supply of Kazakhstani natural uranium concentrates with China National Uranium Company Limited – CNUC (subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation – CNNC)," the company said in a statement. It added that the contract would "contribute to meeting China’s growing need for clean, net zero energy" and would enhance "the historic long-term relationships between the two countries in the nuclear industry." The deal was signed during the International Import Expo 2023 in Shanghai. Details of the supply volumes and contract terms have not been disclosed.

