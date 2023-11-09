https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/pentagon-claims-no-us-forces-were-seriously-injured-in-mid-east-attacks-despite-reported-tbis-1114855126.html

Pentagon Claims No US Forces Were Seriously Injured in Mid East Attacks Despite Reported TBIs

No US military service members have been seriously injured by a series of strikes on bases in Iraq and Syria, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"None of our troops have been injured seriously and our infrastructure at the bases that have been targeted, we have not experienced significant damages," Singh said during a briefing. "These attacks have been, for the majority, unsuccessful."However, 56 US troops have experienced minor injuries or traumatic brain injuries (TBI) as a result of the attacks, Singh said, detailing that the agency does expect the number of TBIs to grow.“The majority of these injuries are TBI, and we can expect that that number could continue to grow as service members report,” Singh told reporters in regards to US troops injured during recent attacks on their bases in Iraq and Syria.The official pointed out that 25 service members were officially diagnosed with a TBI, and that most of those with minor injuries had already returned to their posts.Weighing in on the US' late Wednesday strikes on Syria, Singh remarked that early assessments indicate there were no reported casualties in the aftermath. The strikes were undertaken at the direction of US President Joe Biden, and targeted a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria in response to dozens of attacks on US forces and allies in the region over the course of the last several weeks.At the time, a release issued by Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin further warned that the US would continued to take additional "necessary measures" if warranted, warning against "any escalation" by hostile forces.

