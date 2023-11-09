International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/west-no-longer-center-of-world-economy-asia-pacific-is---bolivian-president-1114838071.html
West No Longer Center of World Economy, Asia-Pacific Is - Bolivian President
West No Longer Center of World Economy, Asia-Pacific Is - Bolivian President
The United States and Europe are losing their influence as pillars of the global economy to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.
2023-11-09T11:07+0000
2023-11-09T11:07+0000
economy
brics
global economy
bolivia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104868/70/1048687036_0:101:1927:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f4e69d96035ad91cd05b44cf81cd42.jpg
On Wednesday, Arce delivered a report to the parliament on Bolivia's economic development results over his three years in office, saying that the emerging economies, particularly those in the BRICS grouping, would maintain economic growth rates of at least 4% in 2023 and 2024. "This [the economic growth] makes it clear that their economies are growing faster than those of the so-called advanced economies. These differences in economic projections are explained by the fact that the bloc of hegemons comprising the US and Europe is no longer the center of the world economy, giving way to the bloc of Asia-Pacific countries," he said. In August, the Bolivian president told Sputnik that his country welcomed the accession of new countries to BRICS and hoped to join the bloc as soon as possible. BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/payments-in-national-currencies-between-russia-kazakhstan-expanding---putin-1114835896.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/brics-share-of-global-economy-may-rise-more-than-twofold-compared-with-g7-by-2040-1114815952.html
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104868/70/1048687036_106:0:1821:1286_1920x0_80_0_0_9d347805fdf5432cc06b8891f300a104.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
global economy, asia-pacific, de-dollarization, asian pacific, asian economy
global economy, asia-pacific, de-dollarization, asian pacific, asian economy

West No Longer Center of World Economy, Asia-Pacific Is - Bolivian President

11:07 GMT 09.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / FRED DUFOUR Chinese 100 yuan notes
Chinese 100 yuan notes - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / FRED DUFOUR
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and Europe are losing their influence as pillars of the global economy to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.
On Wednesday, Arce delivered a report to the parliament on Bolivia's economic development results over his three years in office, saying that the emerging economies, particularly those in the BRICS grouping, would maintain economic growth rates of at least 4% in 2023 and 2024.
"This [the economic growth] makes it clear that their economies are growing faster than those of the so-called advanced economies. These differences in economic projections are explained by the fact that the bloc of hegemons comprising the US and Europe is no longer the center of the world economy, giving way to the bloc of Asia-Pacific countries," he said.
Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
Economy
Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin
09:09 GMT
In August, the Bolivian president told Sputnik that his country welcomed the accession of new countries to BRICS and hoped to join the bloc as soon as possible.
BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
World
BRICS' Share of Global Economy May Rise More Than Twofold Compared With G7 by 2040
Yesterday, 13:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала