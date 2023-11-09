https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/west-no-longer-center-of-world-economy-asia-pacific-is---bolivian-president-1114838071.html

West No Longer Center of World Economy, Asia-Pacific Is - Bolivian President

West No Longer Center of World Economy, Asia-Pacific Is - Bolivian President

The United States and Europe are losing their influence as pillars of the global economy to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Bolivian President Luis Arce said.

2023-11-09T11:07+0000

2023-11-09T11:07+0000

2023-11-09T11:07+0000

economy

brics

global economy

bolivia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104868/70/1048687036_0:101:1927:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_d9f4e69d96035ad91cd05b44cf81cd42.jpg

On Wednesday, Arce delivered a report to the parliament on Bolivia's economic development results over his three years in office, saying that the emerging economies, particularly those in the BRICS grouping, would maintain economic growth rates of at least 4% in 2023 and 2024. "This [the economic growth] makes it clear that their economies are growing faster than those of the so-called advanced economies. These differences in economic projections are explained by the fact that the bloc of hegemons comprising the US and Europe is no longer the center of the world economy, giving way to the bloc of Asia-Pacific countries," he said. In August, the Bolivian president told Sputnik that his country welcomed the accession of new countries to BRICS and hoped to join the bloc as soon as possible. BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/payments-in-national-currencies-between-russia-kazakhstan-expanding---putin-1114835896.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/brics-share-of-global-economy-may-rise-more-than-twofold-compared-with-g7-by-2040-1114815952.html

bolivia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global economy, asia-pacific, de-dollarization, asian pacific, asian economy