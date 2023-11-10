https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/further-balticconnector-probe-increases-suspicion-of-chinese-ships-involvement---police-1114867066.html

Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police

Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police

The examinations of the anchor lifted near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline have reinforced suspicion that it belongs to the Chinese Newnew Polar Bear ship, flying the Hong Kong flag, the Finnish police said on Friday.

2023-11-10T12:45+0000

2023-11-10T12:45+0000

2023-11-10T12:45+0000

world

balticconnector

china

hong kong

finland

estonia

chinese ships

gas pipeline

finnish national bureau of investigation

gas leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/18/1114457695_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af503d6d19e007663924e1cc25457132.jpg

"Investigation into the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage has been underway for a month. Technical examinations have reinforced suspicion that the anchor lifted from the sea belongs to the vessel Newnew Polar Bear. Cooperation between Finland, Estonia and supporting national authorities has been close and successful. The police have also increased contacts with Chinese authorities for solving the case," the police said in a statement. The police added that they had contacted Chinese authorities and made international request for legal assistance in order to obtain information and enhance cooperation in clearing up the case.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/china-cooperates-with-finland-on-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-incident-1114466879.html

china

hong kong

finland

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

newnew polar bear, chinese involvement, chinese culprit, chinese ship, china responsible, china accountable, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline