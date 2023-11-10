Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police
© AFP 2023 / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAAThe commanding officer of the Finnish Navy Toni Joutsia (L to R), lieutenant commander of the Finnish Border Guard Markus Paljakka, the detective inspector of the National Bureau of Investigation Risto Lohi and the Chief of National Bureau of Investigation Robin Lardot attend a joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas line on October 8, 2023. The screen shows Finnish Border Guard's photo of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line.
© AFP 2023 / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The examinations of the anchor lifted near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline have reinforced suspicion that it belongs to the Chinese Newnew Polar Bear ship, flying the Hong Kong flag, the Finnish police reported on Friday.
"Investigation into the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage has been underway for a month. Technical examinations have reinforced suspicion that the anchor lifted from the sea belongs to the vessel Newnew Polar Bear. Cooperation between Finland, Estonia and supporting national authorities has been close and successful. The police have also increased contacts with Chinese authorities for solving the case," the police said in a statement.
The police added that they had contacted Chinese authorities and made international request for legal assistance in order to obtain information and enhance cooperation in clearing up the case.
25 October, 07:47 GMT