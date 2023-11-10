International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/further-balticconnector-probe-increases-suspicion-of-chinese-ships-involvement---police-1114867066.html
Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police
Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police
The examinations of the anchor lifted near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline have reinforced suspicion that it belongs to the Chinese Newnew Polar Bear ship, flying the Hong Kong flag, the Finnish police said on Friday.
2023-11-10T12:45+0000
2023-11-10T12:45+0000
world
balticconnector
china
hong kong
finland
estonia
chinese ships
gas pipeline
finnish national bureau of investigation
gas leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/18/1114457695_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af503d6d19e007663924e1cc25457132.jpg
"Investigation into the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage has been underway for a month. Technical examinations have reinforced suspicion that the anchor lifted from the sea belongs to the vessel Newnew Polar Bear. Cooperation between Finland, Estonia and supporting national authorities has been close and successful. The police have also increased contacts with Chinese authorities for solving the case," the police said in a statement. The police added that they had contacted Chinese authorities and made international request for legal assistance in order to obtain information and enhance cooperation in clearing up the case.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/china-cooperates-with-finland-on-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-incident-1114466879.html
china
hong kong
finland
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/18/1114457695_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7d872413adf3751db9cc180f2431bd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
newnew polar bear, chinese involvement, chinese culprit, chinese ship, china responsible, china accountable, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline
newnew polar bear, chinese involvement, chinese culprit, chinese ship, china responsible, china accountable, damaged pipeline, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline

Further Balticconnector Probe Increases Suspicion of Chinese Ship's Involvement - Police

12:45 GMT 10.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAAThe commanding officer of the Finnish Navy Toni Joutsia (L to R), lieutenant commander of the Finnish Border Guard Markus Paljakka, the detective inspector of the National Bureau of Investigation Risto Lohi and the Chief of National Bureau of Investigation Robin Lardot attend a joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas line on October 8, 2023. The screen shows Finnish Border Guard's photo of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line.
The commanding officer of the Finnish Navy Toni Joutsia (L to R), lieutenant commander of the Finnish Border Guard Markus Paljakka, the detective inspector of the National Bureau of Investigation Risto Lohi and the Chief of National Bureau of Investigation Robin Lardot attend a joint press conference of the investigation of the possible attack on the Balticconnector gas line on October 8, 2023. The screen shows Finnish Border Guard's photo of a Hong Kong-registered cargo ship Newnew Polar Bear, which was spotted moving close to the Balticconnector gas line. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The examinations of the anchor lifted near the damaged Balticconnector pipeline have reinforced suspicion that it belongs to the Chinese Newnew Polar Bear ship, flying the Hong Kong flag, the Finnish police reported on Friday.
"Investigation into the Balticconnector gas pipeline damage has been underway for a month. Technical examinations have reinforced suspicion that the anchor lifted from the sea belongs to the vessel Newnew Polar Bear. Cooperation between Finland, Estonia and supporting national authorities has been close and successful. The police have also increased contacts with Chinese authorities for solving the case," the police said in a statement.
The police added that they had contacted Chinese authorities and made international request for legal assistance in order to obtain information and enhance cooperation in clearing up the case.
Allseas pipe-lying vessel, lays Balticconnector pipeline in Gulf of Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2023
World
China Cooperates With Finland on Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Incident
25 October, 07:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала